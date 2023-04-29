Latest update April 29th, 2023 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Only President has power to ‘hire and fire’ Permanent Secretaries – Home Affairs Minister

Apr 29, 2023 News

Kaieteur News – Minister of Home Affairs, Robeson Benn in a press statement sent out on Friday made it clear that he cannot fire Mae Toussaint Jr. Thomas from her duties as Permanent Secretary (PS) of the Ministry.

PS Mae Toussaint-Thomas

PS Mae Toussaint-Thomas

Minister of Home Affairs, Robeson Benn

Minister of Home Affairs, Robeson Benn

“The Minister of Home Affairs, Robeson Benn, M.P., herewith advises that Permanent Secretary, Mae Toussaint Jr. Thomas is the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Home Affairs and that the appointment of Permanent Secretaries is solely at the discretion of His Excellency Irfaan Ali, President of the Co-operative Republic of Guyana”, Benn said.

Thomas had her cell phone confiscated and United States Visa revoked while detained at the Miami International Airport on April 8. She was reportedly travelling to China as part of the People’s Progressive Party Civic’s (PPP/C) delegation for training.

US Ambassador Sarah Ann- Lynch has declined to comment on the PS’s detention and visa revocation calling it “a matter of privacy”.

President Irfaan Ali when questioned by reporters this week said that the Toussaint Thomas’s experience is part of normal routine inspection.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Listen to the Glenn Lall Show

What You Need to Know Today:

BUYING UP TIME BLOCKING THE MEDIA

The Blunt of the Day

Sports

Lim, Hamer strike gold for Jamaica College at Penn Relays

Lim, Hamer strike gold for Jamaica College at Penn Relays

Apr 29, 2023

Kaieteur News – Competing for Jamaica College, Guyanese duo Gabriel Lim and Trevon Hamer won their respective events on the opening day of the 127th Penn Relays at Franklin Field, Philadelphia,...
Read More
2023 ExxonMobil Boys & Girls U14 Football Championships launched

2023 ExxonMobil Boys & Girls U14 Football...

Apr 29, 2023

W. Rambaran Services Inc supports GBF National Women’s 3×3 c/chip

W. Rambaran Services Inc supports GBF National...

Apr 29, 2023

Secure Innovations and Concepts Inc. sponsors two GNRA members

Secure Innovations and Concepts Inc. sponsors two...

Apr 29, 2023

Marco Giants capture 10th Shivanandan Madholall’s Memorial Trophy

Marco Giants capture 10th Shivanandan...

Apr 29, 2023

Allicock, Amsterdam impress in training ahead of IBA World Championship

Allicock, Amsterdam impress in training ahead of...

Apr 29, 2023

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]