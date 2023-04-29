Only President has power to ‘hire and fire’ Permanent Secretaries – Home Affairs Minister

Kaieteur News – Minister of Home Affairs, Robeson Benn in a press statement sent out on Friday made it clear that he cannot fire Mae Toussaint Jr. Thomas from her duties as Permanent Secretary (PS) of the Ministry.

“The Minister of Home Affairs, Robeson Benn, M.P., herewith advises that Permanent Secretary, Mae Toussaint Jr. Thomas is the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Home Affairs and that the appointment of Permanent Secretaries is solely at the discretion of His Excellency Irfaan Ali, President of the Co-operative Republic of Guyana”, Benn said.

Thomas had her cell phone confiscated and United States Visa revoked while detained at the Miami International Airport on April 8. She was reportedly travelling to China as part of the People’s Progressive Party Civic’s (PPP/C) delegation for training.

US Ambassador Sarah Ann- Lynch has declined to comment on the PS’s detention and visa revocation calling it “a matter of privacy”.

President Irfaan Ali when questioned by reporters this week said that the Toussaint Thomas’s experience is part of normal routine inspection.