Ole people running things again

Dem Boys Seh…

Kaieteur News – De army gat a new head. And some people happy and some people vex. If yuh know what ah mean.

But why Guyanese gat to be like dat? Why all of we can’t be happy when somebody get a deserved promotion? Why dem gat to be other considerations wah does mek we happy or sad?

When de Opposition was in power, dem used to be critical of de HapNU+ Hay Eff See employing too many retired army persons. Now we learning dat de Pee Pee Pee Cee government gan be finding jobs fuh some of dem persons wah retired from de army. So what dat mean? Dem nah gat no young person who can do de job?

Dem recently had protest in Paris over de fact that de government reset de retirement age. Some people vex because dem seh how it mean dem gan retire later than dem planned and dem want enjoy dem last days and nah gat to wuk.

But in Guyana is de opposite. We gat people wah working till dem could hardly walk, see or lose dem memory. And both governments doing dis.

It remind dem boys of de man wah turn 75 and decided he can’t play golf anymore because he eyesight was failing.

He wife advise him to take along her brother since even though he was 85 years old, he had perfect eyesight. The man decided to do that and after the first shot, he turned to his brother-in-law and asked him, “Did you see where the ball went?”

“Sure!” says the 85 year old brother-in-law.

“Where did it go?” asked the man

“I can’t remember,” said the brother-in-law.

Talk half. Leff half!