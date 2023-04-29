‘Multi’ and New Silvercity clash today in ExxonMobil/New Era Ent. School’s Football finals

Kaieteur News – A mouth-watering clash between Christianburg Wismar Secondary and New Silvercity Secondary will bring the curtains down on this year’s ExxonMobil-sponsored New Era Entertainment Inter-School football tournament.

The Wisburg Secondary School ground will host today’s colossal clash from 3:00 pm.

Before the finals kick-off, Mackenzie High School and Linden Foundation Secondary will set the tone for the day in the third-place game from 1:00 pm.

The winning school will receive $400,000, which will go towards a project at their institution, equalling the first-place purse.

Second place will receive $200,000, and the school coming in third will collect $100,000, with all prize money going towards a school project. (Rawle Toney)