Latest update April 29th, 2023 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

‘Multi’ and New Silvercity clash today in ExxonMobil/New Era Ent. School’s Football finals

Apr 29, 2023 Sports

Kaieteur News – A mouth-watering clash between Christianburg Wismar Secondary and New Silvercity Secondary will bring the curtains down on this year’s ExxonMobil-sponsored New Era Entertainment Inter-School football tournament.

The Wisburg Secondary School ground will host today’s colossal clash from 3:00 pm.

Before the finals kick-off, Mackenzie High School and Linden Foundation Secondary will set the tone for the day in the third-place game from 1:00 pm.

The winning school will receive $400,000, which will go towards a project at their institution, equalling the first-place purse.

ExxonMobil (Guyana) Community Relations Advisor, Ryan Hoppie and New Era Entertainment – Kenrick Noel, Aubrey Major Jr and Shareef Major.

ExxonMobil (Guyana) Community Relations Advisor, Ryan Hoppie and New Era Entertainment – Kenrick Noel, Aubrey Major Jr and Shareef Major.

Second place will receive $200,000, and the school coming in third will collect $100,000, with all prize money going towards a school project. (Rawle Toney)

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Listen to the Glenn Lall Show

What You Need to Know Today:

BUYING UP TIME BLOCKING THE MEDIA

The Blunt of the Day

Sports

Lim, Hamer strike gold for Jamaica College at Penn Relays

Lim, Hamer strike gold for Jamaica College at Penn Relays

Apr 29, 2023

Kaieteur News – Competing for Jamaica College, Guyanese duo Gabriel Lim and Trevon Hamer won their respective events on the opening day of the 127th Penn Relays at Franklin Field, Philadelphia,...
Read More
2023 ExxonMobil Boys & Girls U14 Football Championships launched

2023 ExxonMobil Boys & Girls U14 Football...

Apr 29, 2023

W. Rambaran Services Inc supports GBF National Women’s 3×3 c/chip

W. Rambaran Services Inc supports GBF National...

Apr 29, 2023

Secure Innovations and Concepts Inc. sponsors two GNRA members

Secure Innovations and Concepts Inc. sponsors two...

Apr 29, 2023

Marco Giants capture 10th Shivanandan Madholall’s Memorial Trophy

Marco Giants capture 10th Shivanandan...

Apr 29, 2023

Allicock, Amsterdam impress in training ahead of IBA World Championship

Allicock, Amsterdam impress in training ahead of...

Apr 29, 2023

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]