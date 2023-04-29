Marco Giants capture 10th Shivanandan Madholall’s Memorial Trophy

Kaieteur News – Marco Giants trounced Shivanandan United by ten 10 wickets to cart off the 10th Shivanandan Madholall’s memorial trophy last Sunday at Reliance Sports Ground, Essequibo Coast, Region Two (Pomeroon-Supenaam).

Giants won the toss and opted to field. Shivanandan United raced to a competitive 211-6 off the allotted 15-overs while Marco Giants, in response, safely surpassed the target in the 17th over.

Flamboyant batsman Patrick Rooplall slammed 95 while Mark Austin was equally belligerent by making 94.

Rooplall clobbered seven sixes and five fours while Austin hammered eight sixes and four fours during their record-breaking partnership.

In the first innings, veteran softball player Ramesh Narine also unleashed a series of boundaries to register a brilliant 110. His innings was characterised with 10 effortless sixes and seven fours.

Rooplall proved his all-round capability by snatching three wickets for 40 runs from his maximum three overs.

In the two semi-final encounters, Shivanandan United got the better of Anesa Rebels by a resounding eight-wicket margin. And Marco Giants made light work of BAC Kings by ten wickets.

At the post-match presentation ceremony, Austin was chosen as the Most Valuable

Player while he copped the best-batsman prize as well. Rooplall collected a trophy too for being the top-bowler and Narine for hitting the most sixes of the day (10).

The best-catch trophy was awarded to Austin and also the most impressive fielder. Captain of the victorious side Bridgelall Lall took home a trophy for adjudging the best wicketkeeper.

Meanwhile, main sponsor of the event Rovendra Mandolall, the eldest brother of Shivanandan, expressed elation of another successful day. Mandolall, like Shivanandan, represented Guyana at the youth level, also mentioned that the Mandolall’s family was indeed thrilled to run off another one-day cricket action to remember Shivanandan. He further thanked the teams and all the players for their participation again.

A guest speaker and former senior Inter-County Essequibo player Elroy Stephney told the gathering that Shivanandan had contributed a lot to the game and his career was undoubtedly glittering.

Both finalist captains Lall and Trevis Simon shared similar sentiments of Shivanandan’s cricketing stint which was cut short but revealed he was an amazing talent. They also thanked the Mandolall’s family for hosting the event. Shivanandan died at age 30 in 2013 owing to Malaria. He left two children (Anesa & Marco) behind.

Rovendra Mandolall commented that the next edition is set for September, 2024 as the family will continue to remember his sibling on an annual basis.

The family expressed their gratitude to the Reliance Sports Ground Development Committee for the facility as well.