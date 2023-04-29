Lim, Hamer strike gold for Jamaica College at Penn Relays

Kaieteur News – Competing for Jamaica College, Guyanese duo Gabriel Lim and Trevon Hamer won their respective events on the opening day of the 127th Penn Relays at Franklin Field, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA.

Lim, a former student of President’s College, won the Boys High School Javelin event, throwing a Personal Best distance of 16.24 metres.

Bronson Krinak (60.31m) of Danville High School in Pennsylvania and Joseph Reed (59.26m) of Riverside High School in Virginia finished second and third, respectively.

Apart from creating history by becoming the first Guyanese to win the javelin event at the Penn relays, Lim’s throw also saw him extending Guyana’s Javelin Junior National record.

Meanwhile, Hamer, who was the only athlete in the triple jump to go over the 15.00m mark, won with a leap of 15.17m.

Ty’heak Buie of Potomac High School in Virginia claimed second with 14.88m, just ahead of third place Javar Thomas of KC with 14.81m.

Hamer won the Triple Jump bronze for Guyana at this year’s CARIFTA Games, competing in the Boys’ U20 category.

Lim and Hamer are among several athletes through the King Medas Pansy Adonis (KMPA) Foundation that received track and field scholarships to Jamaica.

The Penn Relays, also known as the Penn Relays Carnival, is the oldest and largest track and field competition in the United States, hosted annually since April 21, 1895 by the University of Pennsylvania at Franklin Field in Philadelphia. (Rawle Toney)