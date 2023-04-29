Latest update April 29th, 2023 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Human Services Ministry to provide counselling for children of murdered Sophia woman

Apr 29, 2023 News

Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Human Services and Social Security has committed to providing counselling for the two children of murdered Sophia woman, Lisa George.

Minister Dr. Vindhya Persaud consoling relatives on Wednesday

Minister Dr. Vindhya Persaud consoling relatives on Wednesday

Murdered: Lisa George

Murdered: Lisa George

George, age 31, was killed on Tuesday morning by her 23-year-old boyfriend, Meshack Benjamin, in her bedroom. According to reports, her screams awakened her 12-old-son and he ran to the room only to witness the horror of the suspect plunging a knife in his mother’s body. His six-year-old sibling was also at home at the time of the gruesome act.

Subject Minister, Dr. Vindhya Persaud visited the children on Wednesday.

“The Ministry of Human Services’ Child Care and Protection Agency (C&PA) and the Difficult Circumstances Unit have already committed to providing assistance in the form of counselling and assistance with funeral costs among others”, a statement from the Human Services Ministry said.

The man allegedly responsible for the woman’s death has been arrested by police.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Listen to the Glenn Lall Show

What You Need to Know Today:

BUYING UP TIME BLOCKING THE MEDIA

The Blunt of the Day

Sports

Lim, Hamer strike gold for Jamaica College at Penn Relays

Lim, Hamer strike gold for Jamaica College at Penn Relays

Apr 29, 2023

Kaieteur News – Competing for Jamaica College, Guyanese duo Gabriel Lim and Trevon Hamer won their respective events on the opening day of the 127th Penn Relays at Franklin Field, Philadelphia,...
Read More
2023 ExxonMobil Boys & Girls U14 Football Championships launched

2023 ExxonMobil Boys & Girls U14 Football...

Apr 29, 2023

W. Rambaran Services Inc supports GBF National Women’s 3×3 c/chip

W. Rambaran Services Inc supports GBF National...

Apr 29, 2023

Secure Innovations and Concepts Inc. sponsors two GNRA members

Secure Innovations and Concepts Inc. sponsors two...

Apr 29, 2023

Marco Giants capture 10th Shivanandan Madholall’s Memorial Trophy

Marco Giants capture 10th Shivanandan...

Apr 29, 2023

Allicock, Amsterdam impress in training ahead of IBA World Championship

Allicock, Amsterdam impress in training ahead of...

Apr 29, 2023

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]