Human Services Ministry to provide counselling for children of murdered Sophia woman

Latest update April 29th, 2023 12:59 AM
Apr 29, 2023 News
Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Human Services and Social Security has committed to providing counselling for the two children of murdered Sophia woman, Lisa George.
George, age 31, was killed on Tuesday morning by her 23-year-old boyfriend, Meshack Benjamin, in her bedroom. According to reports, her screams awakened her 12-old-son and he ran to the room only to witness the horror of the suspect plunging a knife in his mother’s body. His six-year-old sibling was also at home at the time of the gruesome act.
Subject Minister, Dr. Vindhya Persaud visited the children on Wednesday.
“The Ministry of Human Services’ Child Care and Protection Agency (C&PA) and the Difficult Circumstances Unit have already committed to providing assistance in the form of counselling and assistance with funeral costs among others”, a statement from the Human Services Ministry said.
The man allegedly responsible for the woman’s death has been arrested by police.
