Former Chief-of-Staff passes on the mantle

…Charges Force to remain non-partisan, serve with distinction

Kaieteur News – Brigadier Godfrey Bess officially handed the reins of the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) to Brigadier Omar Khan during a Change-of-Command parade at Base Camp Ayanganna on Friday.

In his farewell address, Brigadier Bess called on members of Force to remain non-partisan and to serve Guyana with distinction.

“I want to take this opportunity to remind and assure everyone like I said when I took command almost 3 years ago, the GDF is not guided by circumstance but by the Constitution of Guyana. The GDF will always be a professional and non-partisan organization. Even as we acquiesce to the civil rule of the military, the Constitution of Guyana will continue to be our guiding North Star. The Guyana Defence Force is ever mindful, that should it ever be evidence of being partisan by civil society, we, its members, will lose our impact and respect and by extension our ability to serve and influence change in our country,” the former Chief of Staff said.

Brigadier Bess’ farewell address was made in the presence of , President Irfaan Ali, Prime Minister Brigadier (Ret’d) Mark Phillips, and member of the Defence Board, Ministers of the government, Speaker of National Assembly Manzoor Nadir, Heads of Services, Members of the Diplomatic Corps and Defence Attaches, international and regional counterparts and representatives, Retired Chiefs of Staff, Officers of the Regular and Reserve, Force Sergeant Major, Regimental Sergeant Majors, Senior & Junior Non-Commissioned Officers, Soldiers and Civilian employees of the GDF, family members, friends, well-wishers.

He charged ranks “to maintain the values of the Guyana Defence Force, which are duty, discipline, identity, integrity and loyalty. I charge you to live by the Force’s creed, “I am a professional in the Guyana Defence Force service is my motto’. Continue to serve with distinction and wear your uniform with pride and dignity.”

Speaking of his years of service, the former Chief of Staff said when he took the oath to serve the people of Guyana without fear and favour affection or ill will, he realised that there was no shortcut to service and “dedicated all I had to such”. He said when he was took the helm as Chief-of-Staff on July 1, 2020.

“Guyana and the GDF were going through one of the most difficult periods in this country’s history. “

He said during that period, the GDF had to combat the contagious, and at times deadly, effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, while simultaneously dealing with the uncertainty that existed after the March 2020 General and Regional elections. “Yet, the GDF successfully overcame both challenges impeccably,” Brigadier Bess stated.

Bess who served the Force for 33 years said one of the significant accomplishments achieved that he values “is that for the first time in its history, the GDF deployed female soldiers on the border to serve beside their male counterparts.”

“This initiative derailed some of the negative stereotypes associated with our females and continues to bear dividends to date. It is my hope that the success of our females will go a far way towards supporting the fight for diversity, equity, and inclusion,” he stated while making his final address at the GDF Tarmac at Camp Ayanganna.

Meanwhile, Brigadier Bess expressed confidence in the leadership of Brigadier Omar Khan terming him “my close friend and brother-in-arms for more than 30 years”. He said Brigadier Khan has been an invaluable member of the Force’s leadership team over the last three years.

“When I leave today, I know that I will be leaving the Force in very capable hands. From my various encounters with Brigadier Khan, whom I have known for 31 years, working beside each other, I know him to be a very intelligent and innovative Officer with a passion for mind mapping and strategizing. Further, his tenure at the National Intelligence and Security Agency would have equipped him with strategic awareness of the contemporary security environment and the various security challenges that the GDF must prepare for. I have every confidence that you will continue to ensure that the GDF is well-positioned to provide the stability necessary for development,” he said.

Brigadier Bess thanked his wife Shandelle, his parents, children Godfrey Junior, daughters Lushonn and Belinda and his grandchildren for their unwavering support over the years.