Cobra T/20 set to bowl off in Wakenaam on Sunday

Kaieteur News – The Wakenaam Cricket Committee will resume its cricket in the form of a T/20 competition set to bowl off on Sunday 30th April at the wakenaam community centre ground.

The competition is being sponsored by captain of Sans Souci Jaguars and Businessman Siddiq Mohamed in honor of his father former Wakenaam fast bowler Zulfikar “Cobra” Mohamed.

Secretary of Wakenaam Cricket Committee Nazeer Mohamed informed that the competition will involve seven clubs on the island which will be played in two zones.

He further informed that the winner will pocket one hundred thousand dollars while the runner up , man of the match in the final, best bowler and best batsman in the competition will be presented with trophies.

Siddiq Mohamed said he is pleased to sponsor the competition and wished the teams well.