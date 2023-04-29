Cobra T/20 set to bowl off in Wakenaam on Sunday

Latest update April 29th, 2023 12:59 AM
Apr 29, 2023 Sports
Kaieteur News – The Wakenaam Cricket Committee will resume its cricket in the form of a T/20 competition set to bowl off on Sunday 30th April at the wakenaam community centre ground.
The competition is being sponsored by captain of Sans Souci Jaguars and Businessman Siddiq Mohamed in honor of his father former Wakenaam fast bowler Zulfikar “Cobra” Mohamed.
Secretary of Wakenaam Cricket Committee Nazeer Mohamed informed that the competition will involve seven clubs on the island which will be played in two zones.
He further informed that the winner will pocket one hundred thousand dollars while the runner up , man of the match in the final, best bowler and best batsman in the competition will be presented with trophies.
Siddiq Mohamed said he is pleased to sponsor the competition and wished the teams well.
BUYING UP TIME BLOCKING THE MEDIA
Apr 29, 2023Kaieteur News – Competing for Jamaica College, Guyanese duo Gabriel Lim and Trevon Hamer won their respective events on the opening day of the 127th Penn Relays at Franklin Field, Philadelphia,...
Apr 29, 2023
Apr 29, 2023
Apr 29, 2023
Apr 29, 2023
Apr 29, 2023
Kaieteur News – Is it that Guyanese have low self-confidence and is that why more than ten of them would sit in a speeding... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – (The writer is Antigua and Barbuda’s Ambassador to the United States and the... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]