Allicock, Amsterdam impress in training ahead of IBA World Championship

Kaieteur News – With the May 1 – 14 IBA Men’s World Boxing Championships drawing near, Coach Terrence Pool said he’s pleased with the preparation of the country’s representatives – Keevin Allicock and Desmond Amsterdam.
The duo and Poole arrived in Tashkent, Uzbekistan this week for the prestigious International Boxing Association (IBA) event, where they’ve been in full preparation mode, hoping to bring home the country’s first world championships medal.
In an invited comment, Poole said the boxers are “getting a lot of high-level sparring, which is good for their improvement, and they look focused and are training hard.”
While Allicock will battle in the featherweight division, Amsterdam, Guyana’s Sportsman-of-the-year, will touch gloves with the best middleweights.
Allicock and Amsterdam will join boxers from 104 countries at the Humo Arena, where more than 640 boxers will participate in 13 men’s weight categories in Uzbekistan’s capital.
Seven defending World Champions are among those who will fight for glory in Tashkent, including Sofiane Oumiha from France, Tomoya Tsuboi and Sewonrets Okazawa from Japan, Loren Alfonso from Azerbaijan, Saken Bibossinov from Kazakhstan, Yoenlis Hernandez Martinez and Julio La Cruz from Cuba to shine in the ring again.
Boxers winning gold will receive $200,000 USD. For runners-up, the prize is $100,000, and each of the third-place boxers will be awarded $50,000. (Rawle Toney)
