Latest update April 29th, 2023 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Allicock, Amsterdam impress in training ahead of IBA World Championship

Apr 29, 2023 Sports

Kaieteur News – With the May 1 – 14 IBA Men’s World Boxing Championships drawing near, Coach Terrence Pool said he’s pleased with the preparation of the country’s representatives – Keevin Allicock and Desmond Amsterdam.

The duo and Poole arrived in Tashkent, Uzbekistan this week for the prestigious International Boxing Association (IBA) event, where they’ve been in full preparation mode, hoping to bring home the country’s first world championships medal.

In an invited comment, Poole said the boxers are “getting a lot of high-level sparring, which is good for their improvement, and they look focused and are training hard.”

While Allicock will battle in the featherweight division, Amsterdam, Guyana’s Sportsman-of-the-year, will touch gloves with the best middleweights.

Allicock and Amsterdam will join boxers from 104 countries at the Humo Arena, where more than 640 boxers will participate in 13 men’s weight categories in Uzbekistan’s capital.

Terrence Poole, along with Keevin Allicock and Desmond Amsterdam following a training session in Uzbekistan.

Terrence Poole, along with Keevin Allicock and Desmond Amsterdam following a training session in Uzbekistan.

Seven defending World Champions are among those who will fight for glory in Tashkent, including Sofiane Oumiha from France, Tomoya Tsuboi and Sewonrets Okazawa from Japan, Loren Alfonso from Azerbaijan, Saken Bibossinov from Kazakhstan, Yoenlis Hernandez Martinez and Julio La Cruz from Cuba to shine in the ring again.

Boxers winning gold will receive $200,000 USD. For runners-up, the prize is $100,000, and each of the third-place boxers will be awarded $50,000. (Rawle Toney)

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Listen to the Glenn Lall Show

What You Need to Know Today:

BUYING UP TIME BLOCKING THE MEDIA

The Blunt of the Day

Sports

Lim, Hamer strike gold for Jamaica College at Penn Relays

Lim, Hamer strike gold for Jamaica College at Penn Relays

Apr 29, 2023

Kaieteur News – Competing for Jamaica College, Guyanese duo Gabriel Lim and Trevon Hamer won their respective events on the opening day of the 127th Penn Relays at Franklin Field, Philadelphia,...
Read More
2023 ExxonMobil Boys & Girls U14 Football Championships launched

2023 ExxonMobil Boys & Girls U14 Football...

Apr 29, 2023

W. Rambaran Services Inc supports GBF National Women’s 3×3 c/chip

W. Rambaran Services Inc supports GBF National...

Apr 29, 2023

Secure Innovations and Concepts Inc. sponsors two GNRA members

Secure Innovations and Concepts Inc. sponsors two...

Apr 29, 2023

Marco Giants capture 10th Shivanandan Madholall’s Memorial Trophy

Marco Giants capture 10th Shivanandan...

Apr 29, 2023

Allicock, Amsterdam impress in training ahead of IBA World Championship

Allicock, Amsterdam impress in training ahead of...

Apr 29, 2023

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]