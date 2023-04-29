22 students emerge winners of 2nd Guyana – China Friendship Youth Leadership competition

Kaieteur News – Twenty-two students from various schools emerged as winners as the second edition of the China-Guyana Friendship Youth Leadership Development Competition 2022 concluded.

The students were on Friday recognized for their participation in the competition during an award ceremony which was held at the Embassy of the People’s Republic of China, Georgetown.

The China-Guyana Friendship Youth Leadership Development Competition which is in its second year since having been established in May 2021, is a programme which develop the cognitive, social, emotional, physical and civic capabilities of young men and women to develop them as young leaders for the future.

Kaieteur News understands that the competition is done in each of the 11 education districts with two participants from each district emerging as winners. The competition focuses on three areas: a community-based project, critique of a work of art and participation in sports activities such as athletics, gymnastics, dance and swimming.

Giving a brief overview of the second edition of the competition yesterday was Administrator of the Unit of Allied Arts, Kurt Braithwaite who noted that the competition began in March last year under the theme: 50 Years of Friendship and Cooperation.

He noted that over 300 applicants were received last year and from that eight were selected for each District and ultimately two were selected as winners. According to Braithwaite, during the competition, many skills were exhibited by the students. He said the students were able to showcase their ideas on how they believe their communities could improve as well as how their thoughts could be put into action.

The Administrator shared also that the Unit and the Regional Educational Departments experienced many challenges because of the restrictions imposed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, via other means, such as online meetings, phone calls and emails, they were able to engage the officials from the hinterland areas on how the competition is being conducted.

“Overall, the competition was an exciting one, learners were very happy to be engaging in the competitions and the face-to-face modalities for the first time after the COVID pandemic had taken us back to our homes. During that competition, we saw many skills being exhibited by our learners, they were able to showcase their ideas as to what they want to see in their communities as well, and we were able to see their vision are for Guyana moving forward,” he stated.

In her brief remarks, the Chinese Ambassador to Guyana Guo Haiyan said that the competition includes a community-based project, a work of art and a physical fitness challenge which are helpful to deepen the self-awareness of the participants. She told the winners that she believes the competition serves as a new starting point for their self-awareness and self-realization. She said that the other reward is the appreciation of another civilization.

The Ambassador shared that this year marks 170 years of Chinese arrival in Guyana and that last year marked 50 years of diplomatic relations between Guyana and China.

Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Education, Alfred King stated in his remarks yesterday that while the programme exposes participants to the Chinese way of life and culture, it seeks to develop leadership competencies at the youth level so that they can transition from just good students to quality leaders who will work towards the enhancement of their communities.

“It is suggesting that through this competition, we are hoping that we can create fine leaders, not only people who would live and live well for themselves but people who would live and would want to serve others and to serve is always an enviable task,” the Permanent Secretary mentioned.

At Friday’s ceremony, each winner was awarded trophies by Minister of Education, Priya Manickchand and the Chinese Ambassador. Each awardee also received US$1000.