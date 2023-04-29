2023 ExxonMobil Boys & Girls U14 Football Championships launched

– Fourth edition kicks off May 13

Kaieteur News – The 2023 edition of the Petra-organised ExxonMobil Boys and Girls Under-14 Football Championships was officially launched yesterday at Cara Lodge and is scheduled to kick off in two weeks at the National Insurance Scheme (NIS) Ground, Carifesta Avenue.

This year’s tournament will feature a combined total of 42 teams; 24 male teams will be in action while the female competition will feature 18 teams – an increase from the 32-team pool from yesteryear’s event.

ExxonMobil has also made an increase in sponsorship, injecting over GYD$13 million into the programme’s fourth edition – another increase from the GYD$6 million that was put forth by the sponsor in 2022.

At stake for the victors in the two categories are the championship trophies along with$300,000 towards a school project, while the second, third, and fourth place finishers will have to settle for $150,000, $75,000, and $50,000, respectively, all for a school initiative, along with the respective trophy.

Charlestown Secondary, the defending champions of both the male and female categories, will be looking to follow up their historic feat when their campaigns commence on Saturday, May 13.

In 2022, Charlestown defeated Ann’s Grove on penalty kicks to win the Boys title while Charlestown’s female unit reigned supreme against East Ruimveldt in the finale.

During yesterday’s launch, attended by Petra Co-Director Troy Mendonca, Exxon’s Community Relations Advisor Ryan Hoppie, Ministry of Education’s Deputy Chief Education Officer Marti DeSouza and Guyana Football Federation’s Technical Director Bryan Joseph, it was also revealed that the organiser will also be using the MoE venue to hosts matches for the tourney.

Mendonca, whose remarks were brief, disclosed to the sponsor that their investment is well placed since it has bore fruit in an effective manner, which aligns with Petra’s mandate of helping to develop grassroots football.

Hoppie said, “ExxonMobil is pleased to be investing in the community through one of our corporate social responsibility focus areas. I believe that sports play a vital role in shaping the character of youth. I hope that the tournament will serve as a platform for young athletes to develop their talents, build lifelong friendships and cultivate a sense of pride and achievement for their schools and communities.”

“For us at ExxonMobil, establishing meaningful relationships that benefits communities are an integral part of our global social enhancements efforts. Our ongoing social investing in communities and directing our sponsorship in strategic areas are part of our efforts to make positive contributions in Guyana; contributions that will be of value to your communities,” he added.

The teams participating hail from Regions 3, 4, 5, 6, 7 and 10; the teams that will participate in both categories are: West Ruimveldt, East Riumveldt, Institute of Academic Excellence, Charlestown, Vergenoegen, New Campbellville, Carmel, Marian Academy, Waramuri Top, Patentia, President’s College, Cummings Lodge, Ann’s Grove, Dora, Mackenzie High, New Amsterdam High and Woodley Park.

The other teams that will be involved in the Boys division includes North Ruimveldt, Dolphin, St Cuthbert’s Mission, Friendship, Leonora, Freeburg, Brickdam, Bishop’s High, Chase’s Academic Foundation, Fort Wellington, Tutorial High, St Winifred’s, Vreed en Hoop, Manchester, Annandale, Bush Lot, Hope, Bartica, Christianburg/Wismar, West Demerara and Canje.

This tournament is sanctioned by the GFF with support from the Ministry of Education, Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sport and MVP Sports.