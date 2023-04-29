Latest update April 29th, 2023 12:59 AM

$170M restoration works at Friendship Water Treatment Plant moving apace

Apr 29, 2023 News

Kaieteur News – The Friendship Water Treatment Plant on the East Coast Demerara (ECD) is currently undergoing restoration works worth $170M.

As part of the project, seven new filters have been installed by the Guyana Water Inc. (GWI) to increase the treatment capacity of the plant. Recently, GWI Project Director, Lt. Col. Marlon Daniels, and Engineer for the Friendship Project Amanda Ramgobind inspected the site to review the progress made so far. The project is being expedited to ensure it is completed within the shortest possible timeframe.

The newly installed filters will be linked to the plant’s storage tank and are expected to produce approximately eight megaliters of water per day. This will benefit about 7,000 residents from Annandale to Strathspey, including those residing in the new housing development south of the railway line.

A worker looks at the pipe work on the filters installed at the Friendship Water Treatment Plant

A worker looks at the pipe work on the filters installed at the Friendship Water Treatment Plant

GWI technicians are working on the interconnected pipes, which will be followed by electrical works to commence the restoration project. The new filters and other works carried out by GWI will enable the processing of groundwater with high iron content to meet the World Health Organization (WHO) standards. This will provide much-needed relief to the residents served by the treatment plant.

Another view of the filters installed at the Friendship Water Treatment Plant

Another view of the filters installed at the Friendship Water Treatment Plant

GWI has launched a large-scale water programme, which includes the construction of 12 new water treatment plants and the upgrade of another 12. The Government of Guyana aims to increase the coverage of treated water on the coastland to 90 percent by 2025, and the restoration of the Friendship Plant is expected to bring GWI five to seven percent closer to achieving this target.

