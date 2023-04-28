Latest update April 28th, 2023 12:59 AM

Team Weekes maintain firm grip heading into 3rd day 

Apr 28, 2023 Sports

Headley/Weekes Tri-Series 

Match 2: Day 2 WIA vs. Team Weekes 

– lead West Indies Academy by 312 runs

Kaieteur News – Another solid day of action by Team Weekes, gave them a huge 312-run lead over West Indies Academy with Day 3’s action today set to be mouth-watering.

Kirk Mckenzie oozed class during his 2nd fifty of the series.

After restarting their innings on 365-7, Team Weekes eventually ended on 401 all out. Kevin Sinclair, the fourth and final player to score fifty after a solid day 1 performance, took his overnight score of 52 to 86.

Seamers McKenny Clarke (3-101) and Nyeem Young (3-91) were the pick of the bowlers for WI-A. At stumps on day 2, the Academy XI were placed strongly on 89-2, Kirk Mckenzie’s (50*), which should give them some hope on day 3.

The In-form Mckenzie struck 8 fours in his 2nd fifty of the series and will be key come today when his team resume their pursuit of a monster total.

Right-arm pacer Jair McAllister snapped up 2-21 to help Team Weekes gain more advantage over their opponents.

Sinclair looked set for a hundred after batting extremely well on day 1 but like his partners before who all crossed the 50 mark, the Guyanese all-rounder fell as he carried his team to a good 1st innings.

Day 3’s action at Coolidge continues to today.

