St Lucia Boxing Association President praises GBA for extra ordinary performances

Kaieteur News – David ‘Shakes’ Christopher, President of the St. Lucia Boxing Federation, has extolled the Guyana Boxing Association for their outstanding performances at the recently concluded Champion of Champions Tournament in Castries, noting that the country remains the unquestionable point of reference for the Caribbean region.

This was disclosed during an exclusive interview. Christopher, who is of Guyanese origin, stated, “Guyana’s performance at the tournament is as per usual off the hook. Anywhere they go in the Caribbean they stand out and they are a mirror of the Caribbean. The programme Guyana has is outstanding and dominant, and if it wasn’t for the numbers that I had at the event, there was no way we would have won the tournament. Guyana was the most experienced and skillful team at the tournament.”

Guyana ended the event on 24 points with a major haul of six golds, two silvers, and bronze from their fight roster to cop second place in the medals standings behind the host nation.

Tofina Barker (junior 54-57kg), Alesha Jackman (elite 60-63kg), Kevon Harris (elite 80-86kg), Emmanuel Pompey (elite 86-92kg), Tiquan Sampson (junior 57-60kg) and Shaquan James (youth 63.5-67kg) secured gold medals, whilst Jamal Eastman (elite 60-63.5kg), and Quincy Boyce (elite 75-80kg) battled their way to silver medal acquisitions. Brian Harris (elite 71-75kg) was the lone bronze medalist.

On the technical side, Sebert Blake, Clifton Moore, and his namesake Clifton Barker served as the coaches during the sojourn.

Asked why Guyana continues to excel at this level and remains the standard bearer of the region, Christopher said, “It is because of their history and culture. Guyana is not like some of the other islands and countries in the Caribbean. Guyana was always rated from years prior. Since the Blackmore era, they also had Six Head as a world champion and have had several other world champions. Boxing is part of the fabric, life, and culture in Guyana and different places in Georgetown, Linden, and Berbice. Added to this, is that Guyana has a bright and passionate president in Steve Ninvalle. He is a standout and respected not only in the Caribbean, but across the world and when he speaks big men listen.”

He further said, “Everyone is into boxing in Guyana, and while we have people here who like boxing, they don’t continue in the sport and become coaches and trainers. We have to almost beg them to come back but in Guyana it is different, it’s in their culture and they will always be the flagship and standard bearer of the Caribbean.”

According to Christopher, the Guyanese model of development is being mirrored in St. Lucia and is largely responsible for the growth and development that has transpired in the island nation.

He explained, “Definitely we have adopted a lot of things that Guyana has done in terms of their developmental programmes. I am a Guyanese from Linden, my parents are St. Lucian and the reason why St. Lucian boxing is on the upward trajectory and on that level is because of the Guyanese connection. Conrad Fredericks who is also a Guyanese is the head coach, and Reds Perreira is a former President. It’s the Guyanese contingent, and oil that they just found that is rubbing off on St. Lucia, and pushing St. Lucia’s boxing scene.”