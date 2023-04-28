‘Roughing up’ of PS Thomas “a matter of privacy”- US Ambassador

Kaieteur News – The United States Ambassador to Guyana, Sarah Ann-Lynch on Thursday said that the detention of the Ministry of Home Affairs Permanent Secretary, Mae Toussaint Thomas and the confiscation of her cell phone is “a matter of privacy”.

“That’s an issue of privacy. I have no comment on that,” Lynch said after a reporter asked her about the seizure of Thomas’ phone. Thomas was detained at the Miami International Airport some three weeks ago while travelling to China for training with a PPPC delegation. Not only was her phone confiscated but her US visa was revoked. President Mohamed Irfaan Ali has since labeled the PS’s experience as a “normal routine”. Thomas in a statement also confirmed that her visa was indeed revoked ant there was misunderstanding between the US airport officials over her cellphone.

Meanwhile Kaieteur News on Thursday erroneously reported that one of the persons she was traveling with was the son of Guyana’s Ambassador to Suriname. The Ambassador in a subsequent letter to this media house however clarified that it was not his son. Kaieteur News apologises for the misinformation and for the inconvenience this error may have caused the Ambassador.