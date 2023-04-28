Latest update April 28th, 2023 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

President Ali calls out police force for not completing case files

Apr 28, 2023 News

Kaieteur News – President Irfaan Ali on Thursday at the opening ceremony of the annual police officer’s conference called out the Guyana Police Force (GPF) for not completing case files in a timely manner.

President Mohamed Irfaan Ali

President Mohamed Irfaan Ali

“One of the favourite phrases I have learnt as President is that the file is incomplete… ‘Commander I need an Update on this’… ‘Sir the file is incomplete,” Ali said, while adding that it is an issue that must be dealt with.

Ali continued that professional policing requires completeness of tasks. “We have to ensure that your work and that of ranks below you, present that completeness.” Police over the years have frequently used the phrase when responding to queries from reporters.  Recently it was reported that a National Athletics coach was arrested for sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl. It took almost five months before the file could have reached the Director of the of Public Prosecutions (DPP) chambers. Prior to that, reporters when asking for update on the case would get the response: “the file has not been completed as yet”. Weeks have gone by since it reached the DPP and police are yet to give an update on the case. “Incomplete files” have also been one of the main reasons why court trials would be met with delays. There has been numerous media reports, where magistrates have had to adjourn cases because the “file is incomplete” and the prosecutor is not ready.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Listen to the Glenn Lall Show

What You Need to Know Today:

BUYING UP TIME BLOCKING THE MEDIA

The Blunt of the Day

Sports

Regal take on Trophy Stall in volatile opening clash

Regal take on Trophy Stall in volatile opening clash

Apr 28, 2023

Speaker’s Softball Cup 2023… Kaieteur News – As the Parliament of Guyana continues to observe its 70th anniversary this year, a 10-team softball cricket tournament is organized as part of...
Read More
Team Weekes maintain firm grip heading into 3rd day 

Team Weekes maintain firm grip heading into 3rd...

Apr 28, 2023

GHB head uncertain of the future for hockey

GHB head uncertain of the future for hockey

Apr 28, 2023

NBS lends support to GCA to host 2nd Division 40-over cricket tournament

NBS lends support to GCA to host 2nd Division...

Apr 28, 2023

BCB secures cricket sponsorship from Armco Construction Ltd and Ali Bakery for youth cricket tournaments

BCB secures cricket sponsorship from Armco...

Apr 28, 2023

DDL / Savannah Milk Sponsors First National Junior Golf Championship at Westside Golf Course 

DDL / Savannah Milk Sponsors First National...

Apr 28, 2023

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]