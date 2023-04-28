President Ali calls out police force for not completing case files

Kaieteur News – President Irfaan Ali on Thursday at the opening ceremony of the annual police officer’s conference called out the Guyana Police Force (GPF) for not completing case files in a timely manner.

“One of the favourite phrases I have learnt as President is that the file is incomplete… ‘Commander I need an Update on this’… ‘Sir the file is incomplete,” Ali said, while adding that it is an issue that must be dealt with.

Ali continued that professional policing requires completeness of tasks. “We have to ensure that your work and that of ranks below you, present that completeness.” Police over the years have frequently used the phrase when responding to queries from reporters. Recently it was reported that a National Athletics coach was arrested for sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl. It took almost five months before the file could have reached the Director of the of Public Prosecutions (DPP) chambers. Prior to that, reporters when asking for update on the case would get the response: “the file has not been completed as yet”. Weeks have gone by since it reached the DPP and police are yet to give an update on the case. “Incomplete files” have also been one of the main reasons why court trials would be met with delays. There has been numerous media reports, where magistrates have had to adjourn cases because the “file is incomplete” and the prosecutor is not ready.