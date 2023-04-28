President Ali calls out police force for not completing case files

Latest update April 28th, 2023 12:59 AM
Apr 28, 2023 News
Kaieteur News – President Irfaan Ali on Thursday at the opening ceremony of the annual police officer’s conference called out the Guyana Police Force (GPF) for not completing case files in a timely manner.
“One of the favourite phrases I have learnt as President is that the file is incomplete… ‘Commander I need an Update on this’… ‘Sir the file is incomplete,” Ali said, while adding that it is an issue that must be dealt with.
Ali continued that professional policing requires completeness of tasks. “We have to ensure that your work and that of ranks below you, present that completeness.” Police over the years have frequently used the phrase when responding to queries from reporters. Recently it was reported that a National Athletics coach was arrested for sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl. It took almost five months before the file could have reached the Director of the of Public Prosecutions (DPP) chambers. Prior to that, reporters when asking for update on the case would get the response: “the file has not been completed as yet”. Weeks have gone by since it reached the DPP and police are yet to give an update on the case. “Incomplete files” have also been one of the main reasons why court trials would be met with delays. There has been numerous media reports, where magistrates have had to adjourn cases because the “file is incomplete” and the prosecutor is not ready.
BUYING UP TIME BLOCKING THE MEDIA
Apr 28, 2023Speaker’s Softball Cup 2023… Kaieteur News – As the Parliament of Guyana continues to observe its 70th anniversary this year, a 10-team softball cricket tournament is organized as part of...
Apr 28, 2023
Apr 28, 2023
Apr 28, 2023
Apr 28, 2023
Apr 28, 2023
Kaieteur News – Vice President, Bharrat Jagdeo has to learn time and place. A party press conference is hardly the... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – (The writer is Antigua and Barbuda’s Ambassador to the United States and the... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]