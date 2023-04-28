Omar Khan takes charge of GDF

Kaieteur News – President Irfaan Ali on Thursday promoted Colonel Omar Khan to the rank of Brigadier and presented Khan with his instrument of appointment to perform the functions of Chief of Staff of the Guyana Defence Force (GDF), during a simple ceremony held at the Office of the President.

The two- fold ceremony also saw the President confirming Brigadier Godfrey Bess as the 11th Chief of Staff of the Guyana Defence Force. Bess will be proceeding on pre-retirement leave from April 28, 2023.

The Defence Act [at Section 169] empowers the President, who is also the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces to appoint an officer to command the Defence Force where it states:

“The President shall appoint an officer, being a member of the Force, in whom command of the Force shall be vested and, subject to the terms of such appointment, such officer shall have command of that Force.”

The appointment was made in keeping with the head of state exercising his powers as Minister of Defence vested within the Defence Act, a statement posted on the GDF’s Facebook page on Friday said.

Brigadier Bess officially hands over command to Brigadier Khan during a change of command parade today. The parade begins at 15:30h at the Drill Square, Base Camp Ayanganna.