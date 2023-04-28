NBS lends support to GCA to host 2nd Division 40-over cricket tournament

Kaieteur News – The New Building Society (NBS) and Georgetown Cricket Association (GCA) have partnered to host the GCA’s Second Division 40-over cricket tournament for the ninth year at an official launching held on Wednesday at the NBS Head Office on North Road and Avenue of the Republic.

The partnership has provided a platform for many young players to showcase their skills, and some of them have gone on to represent Guyana and the West Indies. The tournament, which has already started, features eighteen teams under the Georgetown umbrella.

The tournament has helped players climb the cricketing ladder, as highlighted by Guyana’s latest Test player, Tagenarine Chanderpaul, who had his elementary years in the tournament.

Speaking at the launching GCA’s Vice-President Roger Harper, indicated that teams are eager to dethrone defending champions Georgetown Cricket Club, who have won the tournament multiple times. The hope is to conclude the tournament before year-end, if the weather permits us to.

Meanwhile, the Chairman of NBS, Dr. Nanda Kishore Gopaul, has expressed his satisfaction with the GCA’s work in executing the tournament over the years and envisioned hosting champion teams from other counties for one grand final in the future.