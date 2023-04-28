National Public Health Referencing Lab to house Collaborating Centre on Influenza

…through partnership with MoH, WHO and Harvard University

DPI – Guyana’s health sector will soon see massive transformation as the ministry moves ahead to collaborate with two influential bodies to modernise the health system and house one of the Region’s collaborating centres on global influenza.

During his appreciation speech for Medical Professionals Laboratory Week on Thursday, Minister of Health, Dr Frank Anthony noted that an alliance will be formed with the World Health Organisation (WHO) and Harvard University.

The collaboration will see improved operations at Guyana’s National Public Health Referencing Laboratory (NPHL) and will allow the country to be integrally involved in determining vital disease statistics and how to combat them.

“The National Public Health Referencing Lab will soon be a WHO collaborating centre on influenza which allows Guyana to not only be one of the few countries in the Caribbean with this capacity for detection but also be able to contribute data to global influenza surveillance and respond system as well as to contribute to WHO’s recommendation on the composition of the influenza vaccine each year,” the health minister said.

Even though the laboratory can perform next-generational sequencing for COVID, specifically the SARS-CoV-2 virus, the minister noted that it will soon do the same for the influenza virus.

Influenza is a viral infection that affects mainly the nose, throat, and occasionally, the lungs. The infection usually lasts for about a week and is characterised by sudden onset of high fever, aching muscles, headache, and severe malaise, among other symptoms.

Additionally, efforts are being made to sequence the plasmodium falciparum (malaria).

“We’re collaborating with Harvard University to sequence the plasmodium falciparum. The new sequencing capacity will put Guyana in a better place to respond to current, emerging, and re-emerging diseases,” Dr Anthony stated.

Over the years the health sector has improved its laboratory services by training its staff and expanding in several services, such as PCR tests and point-of-care tests for diseases including COVID-19 and Monkey Pox.

The government has also invested in a range of diagnostic kits to ensure accurate and timely diagnosis of the viruses.

Meanwhile, during the last two years of the COVID-19 pandemic, the ministry managed to procure several vaccines for the disease from various international entities. The procurement has since lessened the number of cases that were being reported daily.

As the country continues to join with international bodies to celebrate Medical Laboratory Professionals Week from April 23-29, Minister Anthony expressed his appreciation for local personnel, who are dedicated to providing efficient service.

Medical laboratory week is being celebrated under the theme, ‘Saved by the lab.’