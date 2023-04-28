GTT partners with WANSat Networks to provide high-speed satellite internet service across Guyana

Kaieteur News – Soon persons living in the rural and hinterland areas would have the same internet connectivity as those living in coastal areas, as the Guyana Telephone and Telegraph (GTT) Company partnered with WANSAT Network to provide high-speed satellite internet service across the country.

GTT and WANSAT on Wednesday at the Marriott Hotel launched “Connectivity Anywhere”, a new satellite internet service that would deliver affordable and reliable satellite internet to rural and hinterland areas in the country.

WANSAT Networks Inc. (WANSAT) is a Guyanese-owned Internet Service Provider with a focus on providing satellite broadband connectivity to rural and hinterland communities.

GTT said in a statement that the partnership between the two entities will provide much-needed connectivity to communities that are currently underserved or unserved.

“We are thrilled to launch this new service with WANSAT,” said Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of GTT, Damian Blackburn said at the launch.

“This partnership is a significant step towards achieving our goal of providing connectivity to every corner of Guyana. By expanding our network and leveraging WANSAT’s expertise in satellite technology, we can now provide reliable telecommunications services to customers in areas that were previously unreachable,” the CEO explained.

William Moseley, Chief Operating Officer (COO) of WANSAT shared that “Guyana needs reliable satellite broadband connectivity now, and we are proud to partner with GTT to make this a reality. Our service will open doors in all sectors of society, from health and education to border security, mining, and tourism.”

The new service, according to GTT will enable the Ministry of Health to economically undertake numerous healthcare initiatives that require connectivity, including critical telemedicine services in the hinterland regions. Additionally, this new service facilitates distance learning and ongoing online teachers’ training for the Ministry of Education.

The new service will also allow students and teachers to have access to the same level of education and training, from Region One to Region 10.

Additionally, GTT said that it has been working closely with WANSAT to ensure that the planned service meets their strict requirements for reliability and affordability, and addresses the connectivity needs of their customers.

Commenting on the partnership, Andre Jones, CEO of WANSAT mentioned that “This new service initiative has the potential to transform the telecommunications landscape in Guyana and position GTT and WANSAT as leaders in ubiquitous connectivity across Guyana’s entire territory, including land and sea.”

He noted that they are also committed to creating employment opportunities for members of the remote communities, by engaging them to play a role in the operation and maintenance of the satellite broadband hardware.

Kaieteur News understands that the service will be available from July 2023, but customers will be allowed to pre-order the service on a priority basis from May.