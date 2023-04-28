Latest update April 28th, 2023 12:59 AM

GT Mayor calls for national policy to deal with integration, migrants

Apr 28, 2023 News

Kaieteur News – Georgetown Mayor Ubraj Narine on Wednesday made a call for national policies in Guyana to address critical issues like integration, and migrants.

Georgetown Mayor, Ubraj Narine

Georgetown Mayor, Ubraj Narine

Mayor Narine joined community leaders from the Western Hemisphere for the Cities Summit of Americas held in Denver, Colorado. During a panel discussion on the socio-economic, socio-cultural and political issues affecting migrants, Mayor Narine explained that Georgetown has many challenges, calling for policies to deal with integration and the influx of migrants in the city. He added that another challenge is healthcare services which he said is way below average.

During his address, Narine also thanked the private sector for their contributions over the years. The Cities Summit will promote regional cooperation, convening subnational leaders including representatives of government, civil society, business, academia, youth, culture, arts, indigenous and underrepresented groups.

The Cities Summit commenced on April 26 and comes to an end today. The event included plenary sessions, stakeholders roundtables, expert panels, networking sessions and more all aimed to address a range of priorities local communities across the Americas.

