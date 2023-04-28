Exxon must submit books for audit even if two-year contractual deadline is missed – VP Jagdeo

Kaieteur News – Vice President, Bharrat Jagdeo gave all assurances yesterday that ExxonMobil’s affiliate, Esso Exploration and Production Guyana Limited (EEPGL) will have to submit its books for audit when authorities require.

He said this will have to be obtained even if it is beyond the two-year deadline specified in the 2016 Stabroek Block Production Sharing Agreement (PSA). At a press conference on Thursday, the Vice President said ExxonMobil cannot use the two year cut-off date as an excuse to not comply. He said too that the company itself has agreed to open its books as the authorities require. The official said, “The PSA says the audit has to be completed in two years. So we have gone passed that. Even under the APNU+AFC period, the two years had passed before they started the audit of Exxon’s expenses. We made it clear once we got in office that Exxon and its Co-Venturers could never use as an excuse the timeline in (the PSA).”

If they do, he said, “they will have a ton of bricks falling on their head on other issues on the regulatory side. We made it clear and Exxon came out with a statement saying that the two year in the PSA didn’t matter. So it was clarified. It was dealt with…”

The Government is currently in the process of finalising two audits on ExxonMobil’s Stabroek Block expenses. One was conducted on expenditure totalling US$1.6B incurred from 1999 to 2017. Another block of costs totalling US$7.3B was incurred from 2018 to 2020 and audited by an international and local team. Government has promised that the final reports on these two exercises would be made public at the appropriate time.