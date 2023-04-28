DDL / Savannah Milk Sponsors First National Junior Golf Championship at Westside Golf Course

Kaieteur News – Demerara Distillers Ltd. and the Guyana Golf Association (GGA) announced on Tuesday, that the first ever Guyana National Open Junior Golf Championship, scheduled for May 20-21, 2023, at the Westside Golf Course in Vreed-en-Hoop, is being sponsored by Demerara Distillers Limited (DDL), via their popular Savannah Milk brand.

Present at the DDL headquarters for the official announcement was several CSEC students from Friendship Secondary School, Mr. Philip Haynes (Site Director for the LPGA/USGA Girls Site), GGA president Aleem Hussain and Ms. Schemel Patrick, Brand Communications Manager.

Patrick said, “We wish to acknowledge the exceptional work being done by the Ministry of Education Unit of Allied Arts, Aleem Hussain and the Guyana Golf Association with the development of Golf in the country. We’re proud to be associated with this event, as a key focus for us at DDL / Savannah Milk is the advancement of youth through education and sport. We look forward to being a part of this programme that has attracted many women and children players.”

The tournament will be open to all players ages 10-18. The team that will represent Guyana at the Caribbean and USGA Juniors later this year will be drawn from the participants. Format of the tournament will be Chip, Putt & Drive and there will be three age categories (10-13; 14-16 and 17-18) with 1-5th place prizes for both male and female players.

Registration closes May 15th at 6 pm and can be done by contacting the GGA via email [email protected] or call 645-0944.

Savannah Milk is the latest addition to the growing list of sponsors who have thrown their support behind the Guyana Golf Association and Nexgen Golf Academy, Ideal Autos Inc. and Reliance Inc.

They join; Banks DIH, Assuria General Insurance, Trophy Stall, Guyana Beverages, Blue Life Waters, Diamond Insurance, Sunshine Snacks, Darthan Investments, Puran Brothers, Toolsie Persaud Ltd, Aracari Resorts, Caliper Drones, Party Castle, Praetorian Security Services, the Region Three Private Sector Inc. and Region Three Regional Offices, in supporting the facility which is already turning heads and bringing attention to sports tourism in the region.

