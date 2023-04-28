Cheating husbands does help finance de female economy

Dem Boys Seh…

Kaieteur News – Men does tek a beating – a verbal licking – over de way some of them does cheat pun dem better half. And even though is not all men does cheat, is all men does at one time or de other, be accused of cheating.

And dese days nuff women complaining about cheating men. And dat criticism does have an effect on men’s sense of self-worth. But dem boys read something on Tik Tok that dem boys feel could help in boosting men’s morale and self-worth.

One person, pun Tik Tok ask, “If all married men opt to be faithful to dem wife for all time what gan happen to dem female university students whose fees getting paid by married men?”

What gan happen to all dem single women who gan no longer be able to afford to pay dem rent?

What gan happen to all dem women whose car loan repayments are being paid by married men?

What gan happen to some of dem hairdressing salon to which women does go to do dem nails and hair and where the tab is being paid by married men?

Cheating is big business dese days, and dis is not something anybody should be proud to say. But it is reality.

A man was recently seen scratching his head and being thoughtful. He friend go up to he and ask he what was de problem. He explain dat he read a survey which found that one in every three women does cheat.

He friend ask he, “So what is de problem?”

De man answer, “I trying fuh think whether that one person is meh wife or meh girlfriend.”

Talk half. Leff half!