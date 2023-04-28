BCB secures cricket sponsorship from Armco Construction Ltd and Ali Bakery for youth cricket tournaments

Kaieteur News – The efforts of the Berbice Cricket Board (BCB) on Tuesday received a major boost when they secured two major sponsorships for the hosting of cricket tournaments at the Secondary School and Under-17 levels.

The BCB secured sponsorship from Armand Ramdial of Armco Construction of Kildonan Village, Central Corentyne for the hosting of a 30 overs inter-secondary school tournament for six schools in the Lower Corentyne area. Ali Bakery of Cotton Tree Village is on board for the hosting of an under17 county wide tournament for clubs. BCB president Hilbert Foster who has returned to his duties after a three months long medical absence, expressed thanks to the two sponsors for the investment in Berbice cricket.

The BCB President noted that the Lower Corentyne tournament would be one of four inter zones that would be played across Berbice – the others being Upper Corentyne, New Amsterdam/Canje and West Berbice. The teams involved would be Lower Corentyne Secondary, JC Chandisingh Secondary, Port Mourant Secondary, Corentyne Comprehensive Secondary, Manchester Secondary and Wilfred Gaskin Secondary School.

The winner of the zone would then go on to play the champions of the three other zones for the overall county championship. The winner and runner up of the zone would each receive cash prizes along with trophies. Mr Ramdial, whose company is currently involved in several major projects including the expansion of the Port Mourant Hospital, stated that he was delighted to be a part of the rapid development of Berbice cricket and pledged to make the tournament an annual event. Each of the schools would play in white uniforms that they have already collected from the BCB and sponsor Lochan Samkarran under a multi-million dollar uniform project.

The sponsorship from Ali Bakery would cater for the annual U17 inter-club tournament. A total of 15 clubs are expected to play including Cotton Tree, Bath, Achievers, Bush Lot United, Tucber Park, Guymine, Rose Hall Canje, Edinburgh, No 19 Kendall, Albion, Port Mourant, RHTYSC, NO 73 and Skeldon.

The cutoff date of birth would be the 1st of September, 2005 and among the players expected to play would be Rampertab Rampersaud, Shiv Harripersaud, Matthew Pottaya, Romesh Bharrat and Damion Cecil. The tournament would see the teams be divided into four zones with – West Berbice, New Amsterdam/Canje, Lower Corentyne and Upper Corentyne. The winner and runner up of each zone would advance to the quarter finals and the knockout phases.

The tournament overall winner and runner up along with the Man of the finals would win attractive cash prizes and trophies. Mr. Zaman Ali, CEO of the Bakery stated that he was very delighted to be a part of the game that has made the county proud over the years and expressed confidence that the BCB would do a great job in organising the tournament. Foster reassured him that the tournament would surpass all expectations and would be used to select the Berbice inter county team.