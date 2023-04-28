$319M estimated to build magistrate court at Timehri

Latest update April 28th, 2023 12:59 AM
Kaieteur News – On the heels of the opening bids for the construction of a magistrate court at Friendship on the East Bank of Demerara (EBD), the Supreme Court of Judicature has announced bids to build another court at Timehri for an estimated $319,231,900.
This was revealed when tenders were opened on Thursday. Eight contractors have applied for the project which is to build the court and living quarters. The contractors are: PD Contracting – $289, 289,100; VG Group Guyana Inc.- $285,214,503; S&K Construction/ Consultancy Service & General Supplies Inc. – $360,643,590; Builders Engineering & Architecture Consultancy – $310,186,100; Orion Engineering Inc. – $299,747,125, Satesh Narine – $291,894,850; Avinash Contracting & Scrap Metal Inc. – $409,937,200; and Emerald General Contracting & Distributors – $480,178,000.
Kaieteur News had reported last week that the Supreme Court of Judicature would build the court at Friendship for an estimated cost of $418 million. A total of nine contractors have applied for that contract. This publication understands that this year, the Judiciary sector was allocated some $4 billion for the further development of the judiciary system. At a re-commissioning ceremony for the Mibikuri Magistrate’s Court last year October, Attorney General (AG) and Minister of Legal Affairs, Anil Nandlall, SC, had announced plans for the construction of the Friendship and Timehri courts among others.
Kaieteur News had reported that the AG announced that new court houses are being constructed at Mabaruma, Region One, Vigilance, Cove and John and Mahaicony on the East Coast Demerara (ECD), La Parfaite Harmonie on the West Bank of Demerara (WBD) and also at Timerhi and Friendship on the East Bank of Demerara (EBD).
Nandlall said at the time that government has its eyes on building a modern complex to be the headquarters of the judiciary. The headquarters, he detailed, will house all of the High Courts, the Court of Appeal and the Land Court. He pointed out that such investments are being made because access to justice is important as access to any important service.
