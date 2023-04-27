Latest update April 27th, 2023 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Woman stabbed 22 times by reputed husband

Apr 27, 2023 News

Kaieteur News – A 23-year-old man identified as Meshack Benjamin has left the Sophia community in shock after he went beserk on Tuesday morning stabbing his reputed wife 22 times in the presence of her two young children.

Meshack Benjamin, the suspect in custody for stabbing her 22 times.

Meshack Benjamin, the suspect in custody for stabbing her 22 times.

Dead - Mother of two, Lisa George

Dead – Mother of two, Lisa George

Dead is 31-year-old Lisa George of Lot 604 ‘C’ Field Sophia. George was reportedly attacked around 03:00hrs on her bed. Her 12-year-old son told investigators that his mother’s screams awakened him. He reportedly ran to her room only to witness the horror of his “stepfather” plunging a knife repeatedly into his mother’s body as she lay pinned underneath him. The screams also awakened George’s sister who lived next-door and she rushed over with her husband to see what was going on. She recalled that when they entered, her husband ran to rescue her sister by restraining Benjamin and taking away the two knives he used to stab her. An ambulance was called but by time it arrived, George had bled to death on her bed and the emergency medical team had no other choice but to pronounce her dead at the scene.

Police arrived quickly as well and were able to apprehend the suspect, Benjamin and retrieved the murder weapons. Crime scene investigators noted that George’s body bore a total of 22 stab wounds. Wounds were seen on the left arm and shoulders chest, abdomen, left leg, neck, and chin.
It is unclear what sparked the deadly attack on George but according to the woman’s sister, George wanted to end the seven-month old relation she had with Benjamin due to ongoing issues. The suspect’s relatives confirmed with Kaieteur News too, that the couple’s relationship was on a rocky path lately. As it relates to the brutality of the attack, his mother claimed that it might have do with his mental state at the time. The woman alleged that her son is a psychiatric patient at a city hospital. Investigations are ongoing.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Listen to the Glenn Lall Show

What You Need to Know Today:

The oil operation destroying 10 times more than what we receiving.

The Blunt of the Day

Sports

Team Weekes dominate opening day, following batting exhibition

Team Weekes dominate opening day, following batting exhibition

Apr 27, 2023

Headley/Weekes Tri-Series … Match 2 Day 1: Team Weekes vs. West Indies-Academy – McCaskie (93), King (92), Hamilton (57), Sinclair (52*) Team Weekes 1st innings 365-7 Kaieteur News...
Read More
Kenisha Phillips named Athlete-of-the-year at Austin Peay University

Kenisha Phillips named Athlete-of-the-year at...

Apr 27, 2023

RHTYSC/NAMILCO makes significant contributions to Port Mourant Hospital Therapy Unit

RHTYSC/NAMILCO makes significant contributions to...

Apr 27, 2023

The IKD/GKC nearing completion – Says IKD Head Frank Woon-A-Tai

The IKD/GKC nearing completion – Says IKD Head...

Apr 27, 2023

BCB continues to invest in West Berbice cricket via Faizal Jaffarally MP Trust Funds

BCB continues to invest in West Berbice cricket...

Apr 27, 2023

Four teams to compete Sunday a Reliance Sports ground for $100,000

Four teams to compete Sunday a Reliance Sports...

Apr 27, 2023

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]