Woman stabbed 22 times by reputed husband

Kaieteur News – A 23-year-old man identified as Meshack Benjamin has left the Sophia community in shock after he went beserk on Tuesday morning stabbing his reputed wife 22 times in the presence of her two young children.

Dead is 31-year-old Lisa George of Lot 604 ‘C’ Field Sophia. George was reportedly attacked around 03:00hrs on her bed. Her 12-year-old son told investigators that his mother’s screams awakened him. He reportedly ran to her room only to witness the horror of his “stepfather” plunging a knife repeatedly into his mother’s body as she lay pinned underneath him. The screams also awakened George’s sister who lived next-door and she rushed over with her husband to see what was going on. She recalled that when they entered, her husband ran to rescue her sister by restraining Benjamin and taking away the two knives he used to stab her. An ambulance was called but by time it arrived, George had bled to death on her bed and the emergency medical team had no other choice but to pronounce her dead at the scene.

Police arrived quickly as well and were able to apprehend the suspect, Benjamin and retrieved the murder weapons. Crime scene investigators noted that George’s body bore a total of 22 stab wounds. Wounds were seen on the left arm and shoulders chest, abdomen, left leg, neck, and chin.

It is unclear what sparked the deadly attack on George but according to the woman’s sister, George wanted to end the seven-month old relation she had with Benjamin due to ongoing issues. The suspect’s relatives confirmed with Kaieteur News too, that the couple’s relationship was on a rocky path lately. As it relates to the brutality of the attack, his mother claimed that it might have do with his mental state at the time. The woman alleged that her son is a psychiatric patient at a city hospital. Investigations are ongoing.