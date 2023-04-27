‘Weed out politicos at GECOM; enact campaign financing laws’

…elections COI Report recommends

Kaieteur News – The Commission of Inquiry into the March 2020 General elections has recommended major restructuring of the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) and the enactment of campaign financing legislation here to govern future elections.

The report was handed over to President Irfaan Ali at the Office of the President on Wednesday. Chaired by retired Turks and Caicos Justice of Appeal Stanley John and including former Chancellor of the Guyana Judiciary Carl Singh and Justice of Appeal Godfrey Smith, the COI insisted on the weeding out of the politicos at GECOM and increasing the role of independent members of civil society and professional experts. The Commission’s recommendation for the restructuring of GECOM mirrors that of a host of elections observer groups over the years. The current structure of GECOM caters for three commissioners appointed by the President and another three from the Opposition. The chairperson is chosen by the President from a list of candidates submitted by the Leader of the Opposition. As a result, over the years GECOM has been the scene of perpetual gridlock, which has been compounded in recent times with the current Chairperson, Retired Justice, Claudette Singh being accused of siding with the ruling party in most decisions that come down to a vote.

In making the case for restructuring of GECOM the COI said, “as it stands, the structure of GECOM is, at its core, politicised, making it difficult for it to operate with any efficiency or effectiveness.” The COI recommended: “consideration should be given to amending this to allow for more balanced participation from other organizations or professionals with technical expertise thereby reducing the politicisation of the electoral process.” In its report the COI noted that the Carter Center noted in its report on the 2001 elections, “As part of electoral reform efforts, Guyana should give careful consideration to alternative models, possibly reducing or eliminating political party representation and increasing the role of independent members of civil society and professional experts.”

Additionally, the COI recommended changes to the legislative framework that governs elections, noting that the legal framework for the conduct of elections in Guyana is anchored primarily in the Constitution, the Representation of the People Act and the National Registration Act. “We are of the opinion that the legislative framework provides adequate grounds for the conduct of competitive elections. However, there do exist several ambiguities which have left room for political manipulation through litigation and the tarnishing of the electoral process. Happily, the major anomalies have been addressed in the recently enacted Representation of the People (Amendment) Act 2022.All persons who are eligible to vote must be allowed to exercise their franchise. To this end we recommend that legislation be enacted to facilitate the following:

Persons with limited mobility not having to climb stairs to vote. Visually impaired persons to vote using ballots prepared in Braille.

Hearing impaired persons to be given the required assistance by a qualified Sign Language translator.

Persons who are challenged in a manner not mentioned in 1, 2 and 3 supra.

Additionally, the COI report mentioned that the commission received valuable contributions from the Private Sector Commission (PSC) through Captain Gerald Gouveia who chaired the PSC in 2020. “The PSC documented 16 recommendations for improving elections in Guyana some of which have been enacted in the Representation of the People (Amendment) Act, 2022. For their contribution, we are most grateful,” the report stated.

Campaign financing

Meanwhile, on the issue of campaign financing, the COI report observed that save for the provisions set out in Part XII of ROPA, there is no legislation applicable to campaign financing in Guyana. “Accordingly, there is a lack of transparency and accountability regarding political parties and campaign financing. Political parties have historically raised funds without any limitations regarding the source or amount of donation, and with very little obligation to disclose election expenses. There is a strong need for such legislation as there is a perception that persons and/or corporations who give large donations stand to gain political favours,” the report stressed.

The report also flagged the role of the Guyana Police Force in elections here, noting that the role of the police is to preserve law and order and detect crime. “There should be some prohibition against police officers openly showing partisanship in elections and more importantly so, they should play no part in the election process on polling day save for such functions that are delegated to them by the Commissioner of Police.”