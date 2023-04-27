Team Weekes dominate opening day, following batting exhibition

Latest update April 27th, 2023 12:59 AM
Apr 27, 2023 Sports
Headley/Weekes Tri-Series …
Match 2 Day 1: Team Weekes vs. West Indies-Academy
– McCaskie (93), King (92), Hamilton (57), Sinclair (52*) Team Weekes 1st innings 365-7
Kaieteur News – A string of half-centuries from the batting core of Team Weekes, gave their side a total control heading into the second day of action in the ongoing Tri-Series.
Day 1 ended in a strong position for Team Weekes, who will resume day 2 after racking up an imposing 365-7 in their 1st innings, thanks to 4 half-century scores from a few of their stars.
Opener Zachary McCaskie (93) and the West Indies trio of Brandon King (92), Jahmar Hamilton (57) and Guyanese Kevin Sinclair, who will continue his innings today, after looking solid on 52*.
Electing to bowl first, WI-A pacers, McKenny Clarke (3-91) and Nyeem Young (2-75) worked hard, but made only slight inroads as the bowlers toiled on a tough opening day.
Young first removed Windies Test opener Tagenarine Chanderpaul for 25, but his opening partner McCaskie kept the runs coming despite the huge early loss.
After being 55-1, Keacy Carty (12) and Captain Alick Athanaze (00) went cheaply, further reducing the wickets in hand. King then teamed up with McCaskie as the two added an invigorating partnership of 136 for the 4th wicket.
King’s burst of energy played into the opener’s patience and when McCaskie departed, sadly a few runs short of a ton, King too missed out, having played a fantastic innings.
Both Sinclair and Hamilton continued to milk the overs, before Young landed another huge blow when he removed Hamilton a few runs after reaching his mini-milestone but Team Weekes were well past 350 runs as stumps arrived, leaving the Guyanese with more to do come Day 2.
Action continues today at Coolidge Cricket Ground.
