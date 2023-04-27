Supporting safe and healthy work practices along the seabob value chain

Kaieteur News – Under the FISH4ACP programme, the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) is partnering with the Fisheries Department, the Guyana Association of Trawler Owners and Seafood Processors (GATOSP), the Guyana National Fisherfolk Organization (GNFO) and other key stakeholders to develop and implement an OSH Strategy for the seabob value chain.

This initiative is very timely as Guyana celebrates Occupational Safety and Health (OSH) Month, under the theme, “A Safe and Healthy Working Environment is a Fundamental Principal and Right at Work.”

In a press release FAO said globally, the fishing industry is one of the most hazardous occupations. Casualties can arise from occupational hazards on the vessels, risk of capsizing, and operation of gear, nets, engines, ropes, and other equipment on board vessels. Fishers can also be exposed to viruses and bacterial contamination, harsh weather exposures, risk of drowning, and psychological stressors, such as insomnia, fatigue, stress, anxiety, and depression, to name a few.

Guyana is the world’s largest producer of Atlantic Seabob, a commercially valued shrimp that is harvested by trawlers and artisanal fishers. An OSH Strategy will improve the wellbeing of workers, improve operational safety and health standards and build long-term sustainability and resilience in the seabob sector. This industry-led strategy will also strengthen risk assessment and risk management practices along the seabob value chain while upgrading current policies and practices to protect this fishery. Additionally, it will help export firms to maintain compliance with National and International Labour Standards as required by the Ministries of Labour and Health in Guyana and comply with the labour requirements introduced by the Marine Stewardship Council (MSC) in 2022.

Maintaining MSC certification is essential for export market access, and increasingly the new European Union regulations are requiring exporting firms to demonstrate how they are meeting internationally recognised standards for labour practices.

‘’We the members of GATOSP welcome this initiative of the FAO FISH4ACP Project, as it will assist with the development of the OSH strategy for the seabob sector. This will ensure that the revised policy meets not only the MSC certification process but also help them to meet the Ministries of Health and Labour OSH requirements.’’Mr. Reuben Charles, GATOSP President.

The strategy development process commenced with an initial awareness and assessment of the current OSH conditions, policies, and regulations across the value chain. Following this will be a series of consultations among stakeholders for their input into a Risk Assessment and Risk Management Manual. Trawler captains and crews, dock/transport workers, and seafood processing workers and managers will then be trained on the safety and health measures of the value chain operations. Artisanal (Chinese Seine) seabob fishers will also receive training through the fisherfolk cooperatives on OSH and risk assessment to improve the lives of fishers at sea and on land.

The entire process of consultation, development, training, finalising, testing, and endorsement for implementation is expected to be completed within 18 months and handed over fully to the industry. FISH4ACP is an initiative of the Organisation of African, Caribbean and Pacific States (OACPS) aimed at making fisheries and aquaculture value chains more sustainable. It contributes to food and nutrition security, economic prosperity and job creation by ensuring the economic, social and environmental sustainability of fisheries and aquaculture in Africa, the Caribbean and the Pacific. FISH4ACP is implemented by FAO with funding from the European Union (EU) and the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ).