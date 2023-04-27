Speeding driver died in Coldingen crash

Latest update April 27th, 2023 12:59 AM
Apr 27, 2023 News
Kaieteur News – Ackram Samaroo, 28 of Non Pareil, East Coast Demerara (ECD) on Tuesday died after he lost control of his car and ploughed into a trench at Coldingen, ECD.
Kaieteur News understands that the accident occurred on the Coldingen Access Road, around 18:15hrs. According to the police, the young mechanic was heading south along the eastern side of Coldingen at a fast rate of speed and while making a left bend on the access road, he ended up losing control of his vehicle. Reports are that the car careened off the road and ended up in a nearby trench where it became submerged in water. Samaroo, the police said was later pulled out by persons in the area and examined by the Emergency Medical Technicians who pronounced him dead at the scene.
Samaroo’s body was taken to Jerrick’s Funeral Home where a post-mortem examination is scheduled to take place. An investigation into the accident is ongoing. Samaroo leaves to mourn his wife, two children and other relatives. Kaieteur News understands that inclusive of Samaroo’s death over 30 road fatalities have been recorded for the year thus far across the country. The Guyana Police Force (GPF) on Tuesday revealed that as of April 24, 2023, the Traffic Department has recorded 31 accidents with a total of 38 persons losing their lives. Also there have been 19 fatal traffic incidents with 19 deaths.
The oil operation destroying 10 times more than what we receiving.
Apr 27, 2023Headley/Weekes Tri-Series … Match 2 Day 1: Team Weekes vs. West Indies-Academy – McCaskie (93), King (92), Hamilton (57), Sinclair (52*) Team Weekes 1st innings 365-7 Kaieteur News...
Apr 27, 2023
Apr 27, 2023
Apr 27, 2023
Apr 27, 2023
Apr 27, 2023
Kaieteur News – Vice President Bharrat Jagdeo recently confirmed that his government hired a United States based firm... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – (The writer is Antigua and Barbuda’s Ambassador to the United States and the... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]