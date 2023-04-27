‘Shockingly, brazen acts by GECOM trio to obstruct elections process’

Elections COI Report…

…Lowenfield, Myers, Mingo accused of subverting ascertainment of Region 4 votes

Kaieteur News – The Commission of Inquiry into the March 2020 General and Regional Elections has found that there was a conscious and deliberate –even brazen effort to violate the provisions of section 84(1) of the Representation of the Peoples Act by senior officials of the Guyana Elections. And in its report the COI singled out former Chief Elections Officer, Keith Lowenfield, his then deputy, Roxanne Myers and Returning Office for Region Four, Clairmont Mingo accusing them of principally responsible for “clear and deliberate attempts to frustrate, obstruct and subvert the ascertainment of votes in [Region Four] notwithstanding that GECOM had specifically decided that the approved method for the ascertaining and tabulation.”

All three of the former GECOM officers are before the courts on a slew of elections-related fraud charges. They had declined to give evidence at the COI when called upon. The CoI was chaired by Justice of the Appeal (retired) of Turks and Caicos Stanley John and included former Chancellor of the Judiciary of Guyana, Carl Singh and High Court Judge (Belize) and former Justice of Appeal (ag) in the Eastern Caribbean Supreme Court, Godfrey P. Smith.

According to its finding, the COI said the identified GECOM officials “abandoned all need for neutrality and impartiality and demonstrated a bias for a competing political party and, in the course of events over those days, showed an open connection with that party and, by their efforts, sought a desired result for that party.”

The report states that despite GECOM had specifically decided that the approved method for the ascertaining and tabulation of votes cast for the respective competing political parties was to be by the comparative examination of SOPs, Lowenfield nevertheless approved the use of a spreadsheet which turned out to be a document, the information on which was substantially inconsistent with that on the SOPs in the possession of party agents.

“The CEO, by his overall conduct, opened himself to the criticism that the spreadsheet was introduced for ulterior motives and not for efficiency. Indeed, the use of the spreadsheet created turmoil, caused major disruptions and slowed the tabulation process. The CEO knew or ought to have known that the methodology approved by GECOM for the ascertainment and tabulation of votes was through the use of SOPs. He knew or ought to have known that section 84(1) of ROPA specifically provided that the ascertainment of votes cast for each political party was to be “in accordance with the Statements of Poll” and that by promoting and insisting on the use of a spreadsheet, he was acting contrary to law,” the report highlighted.

It said the then DCEO Roxanne Myers on the 4th March, 2020 took a decision to limit the number of political party agents and observers for the ascertainment and tabulation process at the Ashmin’s Building, which was a unilateral decision by the DCEO taken as an administrative measure, for no justifiable reason but intended to limit the number of witnesses to GECOM’s ascertainment and tabulation procedures. “In the absence of RO Mingo, DCEO Myers arrogated unto herself the authority to continue the ascertainment and tabulation exercise. The DCEO appears to have selected GECOM staff to conduct that process and, apparently, unilaterally decided to continue the process for sub-district East Bank Demerara when at the close of tabulation on the 3rd March, 2020, the Georgetown district was being examined,” the report documented.

Bomb scare

The report also highlighted the much talked about bomb scare that was reported during the tabulation exercise following the March 2020 vote. “On a report of a bomb being placed in Ashmin’s building, she (Myers) told party agents, observers and diplomats, “Y’all get out the room. There’s a bomb in the building.” She herself never left the building. It is difficult to accept that when DCEO Myers went into the tabulation room, minutes before the RO gave notice of his intention to make a declaration of results, to herself announce that the tabulation process would soon resume, that she was unaware of the RO’s intention,” the report states. Additionally, the report highlighted that Myers knew or ought to have known that at the time of the RO’s declaration, the statutorily prescribed procedure and requirements of ascertainment and tabulation for electoral district No. 4 had not been completed and that therefore the RO’s declaration was a clear violation of the law. “But the DCEO merely looked on. She said nothing and did nothing. From the totality of the evidence surrounding the RO’s declaration, there appears to be such collusion and collaboration between senior GECOM officials as to likely amount to a conspiracy to make what was undoubtedly a premature and unlawful declaration of falsified results which showed the APNU/AFC party as the winner of electoral district No.4. This was the ultimate goal of the CEO, the DCEO and the RO.”

Declaration by Mingo

The report stated too that Mingo knew or ought to have known that the ascertainment and tabulation of the votes for electoral district No.4 had not been completed at the time he made his declaration. “The RO (Mingo) knew or ought to have known that, pursuant to the provisions of section 84(1) of the ROPA, he was required to ascertain and tabulate the total votes cast for each competing political party in electoral district No.4. Further, he knew or ought to have known that the total votes cast in that district had not been ascertained and tabulated by him and that he was therefore acting in violation of the law by making a declaration at the time he did.”

The COI report documented that following a decision of the chief justice which gave clear directions that the ascertainment and tabulation of the votes for electoral district No. 4 had to be done through the comparative use of SOPs, Mingo “in complete violation of the order of the chief justice, resorted to the use of a spreadsheet of numbers to which he said had been extracted from SOPs.17.The RO offered no comfort to party agents and observers who sought to question him on the integrity of the information on his spreadsheet.” “Very significantly, he made no response to a request to inspect the SOPs he claimed were used in the compilation of his broadsheet data. Indeed, the RO and his staff defiantly resisted all efforts by party agents and observers to scrutinize GECOM’s SOPs.18.On 13th March, 2020, the RO allowed himself to be influenced by APNU/AFC party representative, Ms. Carol Joseph who was conducting herself in a wholly inappropriate manner and, as a result, recanted on his earlier undertaking to party agents and observers to restart the ascertainment and tabulation process in the interest of transparency,” the COI report added. According to the report, it took another intervention from the Chief Justice to put a halt to the RO’s use of the spreadsheet. “We construe his exhortation to his staff to “keep calling those numbers” when he left to attend before the Chief Justice, as a manifestation of his intention and his desire to complete the process with the use of his spreadsheet and secure a declaration of a win for the APNU/AFC party in reliance on the falsified figures on his spreadsheet,” the COI report concluded.

Lowenfield scrutiny

Additionally, the report highlighted that Lowenfield had unilaterally engaged in an exercise of scrutinising the votes alleged to be invalid by the APNU/AFC and determined that of the 460, 362 votes cast for the PPP, 275,092 were not valid, thereby disenfranchising 275,092 electors. “The effect of the CEO’s unilateral nullification of votes was that the APNU/AFC ended up with 125,010 votes and the PPP, 56, 627 votes. Certainly after the CCJ judgment of 8th July, 2020 which made clear pronouncements on his actions and the validity of order 60, CEO Lowenfield willfully, and perversely persisted in basing his report to GECOM on the ten declarations of the ROs from the ten electoral districts, notwithstanding those declarations had been plainly overtaken by the national recount, and notwithstanding that the declaration by Mr. Mingo that had been universally and resoundingly condemned by independent regional and international election observer missions and judicially rejected by the courts of Guyana.”

The COI report stated that the conduct and actions of Lowenfield, in relation to the discharge of his statutory duties prescribed by sections 96 and 97 of the ROPA, were a brazen attempt to prevent GECOM declaring the true results of the elections of 2nd March,2020. “His conduct was –to borrow the words of former Jamaican Prime Minister Bruce Golding, Head of the OAS Observer Mission to Guyana –a transparent attempt to alter the results of an election. As the chief election officer of Guyana, his conduct dealt a deep, pernicious body blow to the integrity of Guyana’s electoral system and cherished democratic values and must justly and forcefully be condemned as the ultimate betrayal of trust reposed in the highest election official in the land by the people of Guyana.”

Life blood

Meanwhile, during brief remarks at the handing over ceremony President Ali said: “free and fair elections, as the lifeblood of democracy must be zealously guarded and protected. As such, any circumstance or event which could have led, or led and affected the declaration of the results of the election, had implications for democracy, and for the welfare of the citizens.” “It was thus imperative that there be [an] inquiry into the events that followed the holding of the elections on March 2, 2020,” Dr. Ali expressed. He reminded that the COI was also mandated to make recommendations fit and necessary to permit the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) to discharge its statutory functions in an impartial, fair, and compliant manner with the constitution, as well as relevant legislation. The president commended the commissioners for their hard work by efficiently accepting and executing their responsibilities. “To all those who championed this cause in Guyana, throughout the region… to all the professionals who stood tall, remained impartial, and executed the responsibility that is expected of them in holding public office, I say to you, thank you for all the work you have done. “To those who sidestep, sidetrack, in an open way, did not comply with what is expected of them in public office, you not only do yourself harm, and this is looking into the future also. This is something we must all learn from, but you do your country, and our region harm,” President Ali stressed.