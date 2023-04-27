RHTYSC/NAMILCO makes significant contributions to Port Mourant Hospital Therapy Unit

Kaieteur News – Patients seeking treatment at the Port Mourant Hospital Therapy Unit would now benefit from a better service as the cricket teams of the Rose Hall Town Youth and Sports Club (RHTYSC) along with one of the club official sponsors, NAMILCO joined hands to donate over three hundred thousand worth of much needed items.

The donation was made on Tuesday at the hospital by a delegation consisting of club officials and NAMILCO Marketing Supervisor Alicia Anderson during a simple presentation ceremony. The donation was done as a thank you gesture by the club and company for the role that the hospital played in not only saving the life of RHTYSC Secretary Hilbert Foster but returning him to almost full health.

Foster, who has returned to work after an absence of three months, was full of praise for the staff of the hospital led by doctor in charge Dr G. Sukhdeo and Administrator Ms. Shazeeda Nabi for the role they played in his recovery. Special mention was also made of Matron Shaw and head of the Therapy Unit Ms. Yonette Yaw for their outstanding work.

The donation from the club included a gym bicycle, electric fans, office chairs and a large supply of sanitary and cleaning materials. Namilco, the official sponsor of the RHTYSC first division team, specially donated another stationary gym bike to the unit.

Foster, who is also the President of the Berbice Cricket Board recalled that when he first started to use the therapy center, he observed that it had only one stationary bike and now with the donations, it had three and he committed the club to assisting more in the future with more gym equipment.

Ms. Anderson stated that NAMILCO is very proud to sponsor the cricket team which has represented the brand with pride and passion since 2019. She recalled knowing Foster for over two decades and the major role he played in shaping her career especially in the public domain and wished him a full and speedy recovery.

Head of the Therapy Unit, Ms. Yonette Yaw expressed thanks to the RHTYSC and NAMILCO for the donations, noting that the items would be a major boost for the staff. Yaw also stated that the wait time for patients would be greatly reduced as three of them can now be on bikes at the same time instead of one. She hailed Foster as a compassionate person who looked out for others, despite his medical problems.

The teams which organized the donations were Farfan and Mendes Ltd Under-15, Poonai Pharmacy U13, Bakewell U17, Pepsi U19, Metro Females and Namilco First Division. The NAMILCO First Division team has won numerous BCB titles over the years and has produced players like Clinton Pestano, Kevin Sinclair, Kelvon Anderson, Junior Sinclair, Sylus Tyndall, Jonathan Rampersaud, Shawn Perriera, Jeremy Sandia, Matthew Pottaya and Mahendra Gopilall.

The team has also organized over two hundred community projects under the name of the NAMILCO sponsorship under the sub heading of charity, awards, community development, health, sports, youth development, religious and educational among others. The RHTYSC would also shortly honor four staff members of the hospital under its annual Tribute to Medical Workers Award Scheme while twenty staff who are mothers, will receive special hampers for Mother’s Day.