PS Thomas’s visa revocation, ‘roughing-up’ was a “normal routine” – Pres. Ali

Kaieteur News – President Mohamed Irfaan Ali on Wednesday told reporters on the sidelines of an event at his office that Permanent Secretary (PS), Mae Toussaint Thomas was travelling to China on “party” (PPP/C-Peoples Progressive Party Civic) business when United States officials detained her for questioning at the Miami Airport.

“She was travelling to China on a training programme…there was a delegation going to China from the party (PPP/C) and she was part of that delegation”, Ali said. Kaieteur News has been able to confirm with other sources that indeed Thomas was travelling along with two men who are members of the PPP/C. This newspaper understands that one of the men is the son of Guyana’s Ambassador to Suriname and the other is the son of a former PPP government official. As it relates to Thomas’ detention at the Miami Airport and the revocation of her US visa, President Ali assured that there was no “real motive’ behind the move by the US officials. “The minister would have advised me that the authorities (US) said that it was a normal routine, part of how they execute their job, persons are asked to go to secondary which I am aware of and there was no motive it was normal routine procedure when you go to secondary”, Ali explained. He noted, however, that Thomas has given a statement to the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Hugh Todd about what had transpired and it will be handled via a “procedure”. “The procedure is one in which the Ministry of Foreign Affairs will examine the report and then pursue that report with the relevant agency…” Ali added.

Meanwhile, in a statement to the media Thomas said:”I wish to refer to speculation, both in the print and social media, about my interface recently with US Immigration officials at Miami International Airport on April 8, 2023. Most of what has been reported is erroneous. I wish to clarify that I was referred for a “routine secondary check”. There was a misunderstanding over my official cell phone without me being able to advise my officials. I advised that the cell phone will be sent to the Minister of Home Affairs, Honourable Robeson Benn in Guyana. Thereafter, I was allowed the choice of entering the United States of America or continuing on my journey- which last I opted to so do. Subsequently, during my return journey, I was advised that my US visa was revoked on the 10th April, 2023 and that I would have to make alternative arrangements to return to Guyana. I remain open to engaging with US authorities on any possible travel arrangements to the USA in the future,” Thomas’ statement read.

The media here had reported that Thomas had her cell phone confiscated by the United States (US) Customs and Border Protection (CBP) Officers at the Miami International Airport. The media also reported that her US visa was also revoked by the US agency and she had to return to Guyana via another transit route. Reports also suggest that she was handcuffed and physically harassed during a three-hour-long detention.

Send Thomas on leave

Meanwhile, in a statement Shadow Home Affairs Minister and Member of Parliament, Geeta Chandan-Edmond said she has noted, with deep concern, the incident involving the Thomas, which occurred at the Miami International Airport. Chandan-Edmond said the most recent update by Stabroek News on this matter, to the effect that the official had been on a US watch list, has caused even greater concern. “Thus far what the public knows is that the PS’s phone was confiscated, she was interrogated for hours by US border agents and her US visa was revoked. All this was not by chance or random suspicion as she was apparently on a list of persons of interest.

The public does not know why she was placed on the watch list, how this will affect her duties or what is the government’s stance on the matter,” the MP said. She said it is well known that “this government is of the belief that if a matter is ignored long enough, it will eventually go away. But Thomas’ position is too important. She is the Permanent Secretary of a vital Ministry. The Ministry of Home Affairs is the epicentre of all international security cooperation arrangements with Guyana and of course the Ministry has control over agencies responsible for law and order locally,” Chandan-Edmond stated. She said the events that recently unfolded would obviously undermine public confidence in the PS and by extension, the ministry. “The chief accounting officer of the security ministry and the point person for several key security programmes cannot also be a person who is smeared internationally. There simply cannot be business as usual at the Home Affairs Ministry while its PS is under international investigation. Until the public is fully appraised of the facts of the matter, until confidence can be restored, until the government can have an official position on the matter, PS Toussaint Jr. Thomas ought to proceed on administrative leave,” Chandan-Edmond asserted.