Ministry seeking contractors to build & furnish five brand new schools

Kaieteur News – With $12.4 billion dedicated towards the construction, rehabilitation, extension, and maintenance of educational facilities across the country, the Ministry of Education is seeking contractors to build five brand new secondary schools across the country.

This is according to a recent tender issued by the Ministry who is seeking contractors/ suppliers to build schools at Kwebana and Hosororo in Region One, Jawalla in Region Seven, Kopinang in Region Eight and Tuschen in Region Three.

No estimated costs were provided for the five projects, but according to the invitation for bids (IFB), the Ministry is seeking contractors to execute site development works, to carry out the superstructure works for the school buildings, for dormitories and teachers’ quarter, to execute electrical works, sanitation and plumbing works.

The school projects are expected to open on May 17, 2023 at the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB) office.

Kaieteur News had reported that the schools are being built as the government seeks to achieve universal secondary education in the country.

Minister of Education, Priya Manickchand when visiting Kopinang last month said that the land clearing activities at the identified site has commenced.

It was reported that the school will accommodate some 500 students and 400 in its dormitory. The teachers’ quarters will also be constructed since no qualified secondary school teacher is residing there.

“It’s going to allow us to close six primary tops in the catchment area … right now the children from this catchment are going to Kato or at the primary top. At Kato, they are on rotation because it’s just too many of them,” the Minister had explained.

This publication had reported that the schools will be equipped with laboratories, an information technology (IT) lab, and a library among other important amenities.

Apart from the Kopinang Secondary School, several other learning institutions are slated for construction countrywide, including at Hosororo, Kwebana, and Waramuri in Region One. Additionally, the North West Secondary School is also being rebuilt after being destroyed by fire.

Meanwhile, in Region Two, construction of the Abram’s Zuil Secondary School is finished and will be commissioned soon. Region Three is also benefitting from two new schools that are under construction. In Region Four, the Yarrowkabra Secondary and the Good Hope Secondary schools will be completed. The North Ruimveldt Secondary is being rebuilt in Georgetown with extensions being carried out at the St. Winefride’s and the East Ruimveldt Secondary schools.

A secondary school is slated to be built in Orealla, Region Six, while in Region Seven a new secondary school will be built at Jawalla in the Upper Mazaruni. In Region Eight, the dormitories at Paramakatoi and Kato will be extended. A secondary school is also being constructed in Karasabai, Region Nine.

The government remains committed to increasing access to education across all levels, with $94.4 billion allocated to the education sector in this year’s budget.