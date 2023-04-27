Latest update April 27th, 2023 12:59 AM

Kenisha Phillips named Athlete-of-the-year at Austin Peay University

Apr 27, 2023

By Rawle Toney

Kaieteur News –  Guyana’s Kenisha Phillips is leaving her mark at Austin Peay University – an NCAA Division One institution that competes Ohio Valley Conference.

Guyanese Kenisha Phillips with her Athlete-of-the-year award.

Phillips, a product of Coach Julian Edmonds and the Running Brave Track Club, formerly competed in the ASUN Conference and was recently named her institution’s Female Athlete-of-the-Year, ASUN Winter Winner for Life 23-24 accolades while also picking up the Legends Award.

“I feel very blessed receiving those awards, and it is a testimony of my hard work and dedication towards the sport I love,” Phillips said, speaking exclusively with Kaieteur News.

The former Bladen Hall Secondary School Student, who hails from the East Coast Demerara Village of Buxton, said she’s “motivated to run faster and make it out to Nationals this year since I missed it twice by a spot.”

Phillips, 21, has a personal-best time of 23.28s in the 200m and 52.44s in the 400m, telling Kaieteur News that she’s focusing on the 2024 Olympic, “so I am working hard towards qualifying for the 200m and 400m, which I believe is possible.”

The former Chase Academy student will be graduating on May 5, from Austin Peay University, with a degree in Health and Human Performance.

Guyana’s Kenisha Phillips in action for Austin Peay University.

Here’s a breakdown of some of Phillips achievements at Austin Peay University:

2020 OVC Indoor Freshman of the Year

2020 OVC Indoor Athlete of the Championships

2021 OVC Outdoor Freshman of the Year

OVC Indoor 200m Champion (2020)

OVC Indoor 4x400m Champion (2020)

OVC Outdoor 200m Champion (2021)

OVC Outdoor 400m Champion (2021)

OVC Outdoor 4×400-Meter Relay Champion (2022)

OVC Indoor 4×400-Meter Relay Champion (2022)

OVC Indoor 200-Meter Champion (2022)

OVC Indoor 400-Meter Champion (2022)

OVC Outdoor 200-Meter Champion (2022)

OVC Outdoor 400-Meter Champion (2022)

2022 OVC Outdoor Female Track Athlete of the Year

2022 OVC Indoor Female Track Athlete of the Year

2022 OVC Indoor Female Track Athlete of the Championships

12-time OVC Female Track Athlete of the Week (Jan. 19, Jan. 26, Feb. 2, Feb. 9, Feb. 16, April 6, April 27, May 4)

