Kenisha Phillips named Athlete-of-the-year at Austin Peay University

Latest update April 27th, 2023 12:59 AM
Apr 27, 2023 Sports
By Rawle Toney
Kaieteur News – Guyana’s Kenisha Phillips is leaving her mark at Austin Peay University – an NCAA Division One institution that competes Ohio Valley Conference.
Phillips, a product of Coach Julian Edmonds and the Running Brave Track Club, formerly competed in the ASUN Conference and was recently named her institution’s Female Athlete-of-the-Year, ASUN Winter Winner for Life 23-24 accolades while also picking up the Legends Award.
“I feel very blessed receiving those awards, and it is a testimony of my hard work and dedication towards the sport I love,” Phillips said, speaking exclusively with Kaieteur News.
The former Bladen Hall Secondary School Student, who hails from the East Coast Demerara Village of Buxton, said she’s “motivated to run faster and make it out to Nationals this year since I missed it twice by a spot.”
Phillips, 21, has a personal-best time of 23.28s in the 200m and 52.44s in the 400m, telling Kaieteur News that she’s focusing on the 2024 Olympic, “so I am working hard towards qualifying for the 200m and 400m, which I believe is possible.”
The former Chase Academy student will be graduating on May 5, from Austin Peay University, with a degree in Health and Human Performance.
Here’s a breakdown of some of Phillips achievements at Austin Peay University:
2020 OVC Indoor Freshman of the Year
2020 OVC Indoor Athlete of the Championships
2021 OVC Outdoor Freshman of the Year
OVC Indoor 200m Champion (2020)
OVC Indoor 4x400m Champion (2020)
OVC Outdoor 200m Champion (2021)
OVC Outdoor 400m Champion (2021)
OVC Outdoor 4×400-Meter Relay Champion (2022)
OVC Indoor 4×400-Meter Relay Champion (2022)
OVC Indoor 200-Meter Champion (2022)
OVC Indoor 400-Meter Champion (2022)
OVC Outdoor 200-Meter Champion (2022)
OVC Outdoor 400-Meter Champion (2022)
2022 OVC Outdoor Female Track Athlete of the Year
2022 OVC Indoor Female Track Athlete of the Year
2022 OVC Indoor Female Track Athlete of the Championships
12-time OVC Female Track Athlete of the Week (Jan. 19, Jan. 26, Feb. 2, Feb. 9, Feb. 16, April 6, April 27, May 4)
The oil operation destroying 10 times more than what we receiving.
Apr 27, 2023Headley/Weekes Tri-Series … Match 2 Day 1: Team Weekes vs. West Indies-Academy – McCaskie (93), King (92), Hamilton (57), Sinclair (52*) Team Weekes 1st innings 365-7 Kaieteur News...
Apr 27, 2023
Apr 27, 2023
Apr 27, 2023
Apr 27, 2023
Apr 27, 2023
Kaieteur News – Vice President Bharrat Jagdeo recently confirmed that his government hired a United States based firm... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – (The writer is Antigua and Barbuda’s Ambassador to the United States and the... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]