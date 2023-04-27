Four teams to compete Sunday a Reliance Sports ground for $100,000

Kaieteur News – Excitement galore is highly anticipated on Sunday, April 30th at Reliance Sports Ground, Essequibo Coast, Region Two where four teams will be competing for trophies and cash incentives.

The competitors are: Invaders Masters, Reliance Hustlers Sports Club, Affiance, and Charity Sports Club.

Also on the card for the day will be an exhibition match between Reliance Sports Club and Sparwin Sports Club. All games are 10-overs and the action is slated to commence at 09:30 hrs.

According to organizer Trevis Simon, the winning team will take home $100,000 and a trophy while the second-placed side is set to receive $50,000 and a trophy. Player-of-the-match in the final will collect $30,000 and a trophy while the best batsman and best bowler will grab a trophy each. All prizes are sponsored by the Guyana Breweries Inc.

“I would like to thank the Guyana Breweries Inc. for coming on board for this special one-day event; we [are] expecting some exciting cricket from ball one,” Simon mentioned.

Recently at the same venue, the abovementioned teams participated in a one-day tournament as well with Affiance emerging victorious.

Again, a large number of top players are expected to be on show representing their respective teams.

Some of the big-named players to be on show are: Ramesh Narine, Beesham Seepersaud, Ricardo Adams, Ganesh Mangal, Yogeshwar Lall, Rocky Parsotam, Latchman Rohit, Rovindra Parsram, Narindra Madholall, Mark Austin, Hasan Rahim, Dinesh Chattergoon, Mukesh Singh among others.