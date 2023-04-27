Latest update April 27th, 2023 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Close to 4,000 domestic violence calls received on 914 hotline for 2023

Apr 27, 2023 News

Kaieteur News – The 914 toll-free domestic violence (DV) hotline has received some 3,889 calls so far for 2023, and the Ministry of Human Services and Social Security is working with the requisite agencies to resolve every issue.

Minister, Dr. Vindhya Persaud provided this update during a recent interview with the Department of Public Information.  She said the hotline has been working well, as the ministry aims to reduce the number of DV cases countrywide. “Of those [cases], 200 would’ve been specific to sexual offences or sexual abuse and we would’ve noticed that 500 of those calls came in relation to school issues,” Dr. Persaud related.  The 914 hotline is available to all persons, including migrants, and was created for victims of domestic and sexual violence, as well as other individuals to call for assistance or report incidences of abuse.

The ministry trained and employed survivor advocates to provide victims with the support needed to overcome the trauma from their experiences. Temporary housing is also available for victims until they are able to provide housing and basic essentials for themselves.

Meanwhile, vouchers and legal pro-bono services are available to the victims of violence. “For the legal pro-bono services which would be free legal services to persons who would’ve experienced violence, 60 persons would’ve already benefitted from the beginning of the year,” Minister Persaud noted. Similarly, the ministry’s spotlight programme is leading the charge in fighting domestic violence through the COPSQUAD 2000 initiative, equipping police officers with the tools necessary to respond to reports in a professional manner. (DPI) 

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Listen to the Glenn Lall Show

What You Need to Know Today:

The oil operation destroying 10 times more than what we receiving.

The Blunt of the Day

Sports

Team Weekes dominate opening day, following batting exhibition

Team Weekes dominate opening day, following batting exhibition

Apr 27, 2023

Headley/Weekes Tri-Series … Match 2 Day 1: Team Weekes vs. West Indies-Academy – McCaskie (93), King (92), Hamilton (57), Sinclair (52*) Team Weekes 1st innings 365-7 Kaieteur News...
Read More
Kenisha Phillips named Athlete-of-the-year at Austin Peay University

Kenisha Phillips named Athlete-of-the-year at...

Apr 27, 2023

RHTYSC/NAMILCO makes significant contributions to Port Mourant Hospital Therapy Unit

RHTYSC/NAMILCO makes significant contributions to...

Apr 27, 2023

The IKD/GKC nearing completion – Says IKD Head Frank Woon-A-Tai

The IKD/GKC nearing completion – Says IKD Head...

Apr 27, 2023

BCB continues to invest in West Berbice cricket via Faizal Jaffarally MP Trust Funds

BCB continues to invest in West Berbice cricket...

Apr 27, 2023

Four teams to compete Sunday a Reliance Sports ground for $100,000

Four teams to compete Sunday a Reliance Sports...

Apr 27, 2023

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]