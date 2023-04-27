BCB continues to invest in West Berbice cricket via Faizal Jaffarally MP Trust Funds

Kaieteur News – “West Berbice cricket has benefited greatly since my administration came into office in 2018 with numerous cricket tournaments and clubs receiving assistance on an unmatched scale.

Your Member of Parliament Faizal Jaffarally has played a great part in this development. “He has been one of my greatest supporters and today, I want to specially thank him for his dedication and support”, The words of BCB President Hilbert Foster as he spoke at the presentation ceremony for the second BCB/Jaffarally Trust Fund for cricket teams in Region Five.

Foster along with Secretary Angela Haniff and Chairman of the Competition Committee Leslie Solomon visited the Cotton Tree Ground with the People Progressive Party Member of Parliament Faizal Jaffarally to share out two hundred and fifty thousand dollars worth of cricket balls and scorebooks to teams in West Berbice.

The Member of Parliament first sponsored the trust fund in 2022 and this year increased his contribution after assisting clubs with balls and wicket keeping gloves. This year, four clubs- Achievers, Cotton Tree, Bath and Bush Lot United each received two boxes of red balls because they are involved in junior cricket in addition to second division while one box of balls were presented to others who only play at the second division level. Among those were Police, D Edwards, Shieldstown and Blairmont.

Each of the teams also receives a scorebook under the trust fund. Foster stated that since 2018, clubs in the area has benefited from playing in numerous cricket tournaments at both the junior and senior levels and have received a wide range of assistance that include items like grass cutters, practice nets, cycles, school bags, cricket balls, scorebooks, water pitchers, cricket gears, catching cribs and educational materials among others.

Cricket at the secondary school level has also returned after an absence of a few years while the game is now played at the primary level. Secondary Schools in the region has also benefited from uniforms and gears under the BCB massive developmental programme while primary schools have also benefited from donation of much needed items like bats and tape balls.

The region would soon benefit from a bowling machine and batting cage at a combined cost of over six hundred thousand dollars. Four cricket coaches who are employed under the Government of Guyana Job Programme are also based in the West Berbice area and are working with youths. The sub association also received a large pitch cover at the cost of over three hundred thousand dollars.

Mr. Jafarally was loud in his praises of Mr Foster leadership of the game and spoke of the many achievements over the years. He called on the teams to work together to achieve more success in the future.

The MP pledged his future support including his sponsorship of the Jaffarally 20/20 tournament which would now be played on a round robin basis in 2023 and would start shortly with twelve teams divided into three zones.

The defending champion D Edwards CC is expected to be strongly challenged by the other teams for the championship in 2023 with Achievers, Cotton Tree and Bush Lot United being the main challengers. President of the West Berbice Cricket Association David Black expressed thanks to both Foster and Jaffarally for their continued interest in West Berbice cricket.