Prime Minister’s Dominoes competition to commence on Sunday at Linden

Kaieteur News – The second annual Prime Minister’s dominoes competition will commence on Sunday at Shanghai residence, Amelia’s Ward, Linden.

Entrance fee is $15,000 and the winning team will take home a trophy and $600,000, runner up a trophy and $300,000, third place a trophy and $100,000 and fourth place a trophy and $50,000. The best uniformed team will receive $75,000 and MVP in the final a trophy and $20,000. The competition will conclude on May 1 at the said venue.

Interested team can contact Mark Wiltshire on 659-8672 or Colin Aaron on 622-3497.