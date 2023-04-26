Latest update April 26th, 2023 12:59 AM

Prime Minister’s Dominoes competition to commence on Sunday at Linden

Apr 26, 2023 Sports

Kaieteur News – The second annual Prime Minister’s dominoes competition will commence on Sunday at   Shanghai residence, Amelia’s Ward, Linden.

Prime Minister retired Brigadier Mark Phillips (centre) presents the winning trophy to Mark Wiltshire, Secretary of the Guyana Dominoes Association in the presence of Executive of the Kashif  & Shanghai Organisation Collin "BL" Aaron. 

Entrance fee is $15,000 and the winning team will take home a trophy and $600,000, runner up a trophy and $300,000, third place a trophy and $100,000 and fourth place a trophy and $50,000. The best uniformed team will receive $75,000 and MVP in the final a trophy and $20,000. The competition will conclude on May 1 at the said venue.

Interested team can contact Mark Wiltshire on 659-8672 or Colin Aaron on 622-3497.

