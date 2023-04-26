Prime Minister’s Dominoes competition to commence on Sunday at Linden

Latest update April 26th, 2023 12:59 AM
Apr 26, 2023 Sports
Kaieteur News – The second annual Prime Minister’s dominoes competition will commence on Sunday at Shanghai residence, Amelia’s Ward, Linden.
Entrance fee is $15,000 and the winning team will take home a trophy and $600,000, runner up a trophy and $300,000, third place a trophy and $100,000 and fourth place a trophy and $50,000. The best uniformed team will receive $75,000 and MVP in the final a trophy and $20,000. The competition will conclude on May 1 at the said venue.
Interested team can contact Mark Wiltshire on 659-8672 or Colin Aaron on 622-3497.
Wholesale sellout to Exxon!
Apr 26, 2023Kaieteur News – Orealla Falcons male and female volleyball teams made sure that their travel from the Upper Corentyne River to the coast was not in vain. The two teams were unstoppable as they...
Apr 26, 2023
Apr 26, 2023
Apr 26, 2023
Apr 26, 2023
Apr 26, 2023
Kaieteur News – Lack of transparency is not a measure of corruption, just as how inequality is not a measure of poverty.... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – (The writer is Antigua and Barbuda’s Ambassador to the United States and the... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]