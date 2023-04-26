Orealla Falcons male and female teams win Volleyball tournament over the weekend in Berbice

Kaieteur News – Orealla Falcons male and female volleyball teams made sure that their travel from the Upper Corentyne River to the coast was not in vain. The two teams were unstoppable as they defeated their opponents to win when the Berbice Volleyball Association (BVA) successfully held two volleyball tournaments on Saturday and Sunday at the Guysuco Training Centre in Berbice.

The tournaments were a male Academy and a female extravaganza which featured a number of top teams in the Ancient County.

The male Academy teams that participated were Falcons of Orealla, No 47 Challengers, GTCPM 1, GTCPM 2 and Berbice High School (BHS).

The teams were placed into two zones and in the end GTCPM 1 and Orealla Falcons clashed in the final. Due to inclement weather and bad light the encounter was reduce to a 30 points affair. It was a thrilling affair which saw Falcons emerging winners 30 – 27.

At the presentation ceremony the two teams were presented with the winner and runner up trophies. The top individual players were also rewarded with trophies with Lawrence France of Falcons receiving the MVP and best Spiker awards. The best Libero was Staffon Lewis of GTCPM, best setter Acaduan Andrews of GTCPM with Ronaldino Felix of Falcons the best defence.

The female segment saw Orealla seniors, Orealla ‘B’, Orealla U16, Hopetown Ninjas, Rollers females and GTCPM Females participating.

The teams were also divided into two zones which saw Orealla Females and GTCPM again clashing in the final. It was another ding dong affair with the Falcons emerging winners 30-26. The two teams received trophies.

Accolades were presented to the outstanding individual players. Arianna Herman of Falcons was adjudged the MVP as well as the Best Spiker, The best setter was Amisha Mohabir of GTCPM.

The tournaments were held to select under16 male and female squads, a senior female squad, and an under17 male squad to represent Berbice in upcoming tournaments.

The president of the Guyana Volleyball Federation (GVF) lauded Berbice for the bold venture taken and highlighted that youths are the vanguard to the development of Volleyball in Guyana.

Appreciation was expressed to the National Sports Commission, Guysuco Apprentice Training Centre, Poonai’s Pharmacy and Circuit Centre Store among others for their sponsorship and support.

The next tournament in Berbice will be for Secondary Schools and will feature both males and females. The teams will be divided in three zones. (Samuel Whyte)