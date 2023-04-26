Man robs ‘friend’ at knife point after free drop

Kaieteur News – A canter driver on Saturday was stabbed, chopped, and robbed at knife point at Eccles, East Bank Demerara (EBD) by his ‘friend’ after giving him a free drop.

The canter driver according to information received by Kaieteur News saw the suspect standing in front of an auto dealership along the Eccles Public Road and offered a lift to Georgetown.

As they were journeying, the suspect whipped out a knife and attempted to rob him the canter. Fearful for his life, the driver stopped the truck and jumped out. He attempted to flee leaving his truck behind but the suspect ran behind and cornered him at a shop.

There the suspect, stabbed and chopped the driver about his body as he reached in the victim’s pockets.

The entire ordeal was captured on security cameras mounted on nearby buildings. The driver was seen trying to bar the chops and stabs with his forearm.

Kaieteur News understands that had it not been for the intervention of a licensed firearm holder in the vicinity, the driver could have died.

The suspect ran away and the driver was rescued and rushed to the city hospital for medical attention.

Investigations are ongoing.