Labourer crushed by log at Mackenzie Sports Club Ground

Kaieteur News – A Labourer on Tuesday was crushed by a log (piles) at the Mackenzie Sports Club (MSC) ground at Linden, Region Ten.

The dead man was identified as Cledwin Richard, a 43-year-old labourer of Soesdyke-Linden Highway.

The MSC ground is presently under construction and according to police Richard was employed by a contractor who was contracted to drive piles at the site.

Reports are that the labourer was walking on one of six logs that were stacked on each other on the ground when he fell between another log. As a result, the log rolled down and crushed Richard’s head before he could have gotten of the way.

His co-workers rushed to remove the logs but found Richard’s lifeless body underneath.

Investigations are ongoing.