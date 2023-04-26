Int’l, regional bodies condemn attacks on journalists

…call on Govt. to put an end to such acts

Kaieteur News – The Association of Caribbean Media Workers (ACM) and IFEX-ALC network have condemned in the strongest possible terms the intimidation of journalists in Guyana.

IFEX-ALC is an alliance of IFEX members promoting and defending the right to freedom of expression in Latin America and the Caribbean. In a statement on Tuesday, the regional and international bodies called on the Government of Guyana to immediately set the tone for a cessation of such acts that ultimately serve to fertilise the ground for an escalation of such acts that can ultimately lead to physical harm.

The ACM and IFEX-ALC further implore the government to urge its supporters to refrain from intimidatory behaviour. It was outlined that Guyana is a signatory to the Media Freedom Coalition which recognises that a strong democratic tradition requires a free and fair media. Threats and harassment of journalists run counter to that principle.

“The ACM and IFEX-ALC note with concern the harassment directed towards Kaieteur News reporter, Davina Bagot at a press conference hosted by President Mohamed Irfaan Ali. She has since been subjected to cyberbullying and personal attacks from government supporters. The President of the Guyana Press Association, Nazima Raghubir has also been the victim of cyberbullying and personal attacks in the state-owned newspaper. It is important to note that Ms. Raghubir is also the vice-president of the ACM,” the statement read.

It was then underscored that these are not isolated cases that are only confined to the People’s Progressive Party Civic (PPPC)-led administration as there have been instances in which the opposition and its supporters have also engaged in hostilities towards state media workers. The organisations also highlighted the recent verbal attack on Guyana Chronicle’s ,Tamica Garnett, who was verbally abused by a senior member of People’s National Congress Reform she called for a comment. The ACM believes that there is no coincidence between the posture of senior political operatives and content in the State-owned media as well as a Facebook profile that is believed to be controlled by an associate or associates of the governing party.

The ACM and IFEX-ALC are calling for cooler heads to prevail and for politicians to exercise restraint and encourage their members and supporters to do the same.

The ACM and IFEX-ALC stands in solidarity with journalists Davina Bagot, Nazima Raghubir, Tamica Garnett and other media workers in Guyana in their quest to perform their duties freely. The organisations endorse steps that have been taken to report the two latest incidents to the Guyana Police Force and the Constitutional Women and Gender Equality Commission.

Only last week a group of 23 women and two men issued a letter to the press, calling on government and other aligned actors to cease their vile attacks against activists, journalists, non-governmental organizations (NGOs) and human rights defenders who are doing their part to represent the interests of vulnerable groups. The concerned Guyanese were keen to note that over the past month, they have observed that verbal attacks, denigrating comments, erroneous accusations, name calling and threats against journalists, NGOs, environmental activists and human rights defenders have mushroomed. They posited that such actions have originated from several sources, including senior members of government, individuals who appear to be paid or unpaid advisers, social media personalities, columnists, and anonymous Facebook page operators.

They said a quick count identified at least 10-12 such attacks over the past few months. But what they found to be alarming is the increase of such attacks, and the denigrating comments, name calling and slanderous statements against a well- known and respected NGO, Red Thread, a collective of diverse grassroots women who have stood in solidarity with and defended women’s rights for over 30 years. Recently, Red Thread has been mounting monthly pickets outside the President’s Office calling for adherence to the rule of law, accountability in the oil and gas sector, and for the high cost of living to be addressed.

The more recent incidents of this type, they said, have been a smear campaigns against Davina Bagot a Senior Kaieteur News Journalist and Nazima Raghubir, President of the Guyana Press Association. The group said these journalists have been singled out just for reporting on matters of national interest to Guyanese and matters affecting Guyanese right to public participation and information on national and environmental matters.

Furthermore, the citizens said there appears to be a deliberate orchestrated campaign on the part of the State to silence and isolate those who ask reasonable questions and those who dare to express an opinion contrary to the powers that be. They added, “What is alarming about this spate of attacks is that it indicates a growing level of intolerance which is a hallmark of undemocratic societies. Attacks on journalists doing their job of ensuring accountability and transparency of public and state authorities and institutions are unacceptable and are strongly condemned as are attacks on environmental justice and human rights defenders and on ordinary Guyanese exercising their constitutional right to freedom of expression, association and information.”

Significantly, the group said all this is taking place on the eve of the second meeting of the Conference of Parties to the “Regional Agreement on Access to Information, Public Participation and Justice in Environmental Matters in Latin America and the Caribbean” – better known as the Escazú Agreement. This is being held in Argentina from April 19 to 21, 2023. The Escazú is the world’s first treaty to include provisions to protect human rights defenders in environmental matters.

Guyana has signed and ratified the Escazú Agreement and is therefore, an implementing country. On this premise, they called for the government to guarantee the full and effective implementation of the Escazú Agreement – including effective measures to recognize, protect and promote the human rights of defenders of the environment and of all citizens to live in a healthy sustainable environment, where right to life, personal integrity, freedom of opinion and expression, peaceful assembly and association, free movement, and rights to access of information are recognized, implemented and realised.

The advocates for transparency and accountability also called on Volker Türk, the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, whose duty and mandate are to promote, protect and ensure the right to freedom of expression including media freedom and the rights of journalists and media workers to take note of all violations against journalists in Guyana including the recent attacks against Bagot and Ragubir. They also called on government and all other actors to cease their attacks against environmental activists and advocates, NGOs and human rights defenders and to observe the constitutional right of all Guyanese citizens to safe and healthy environments.