Industrial Safety Supplies Inc supports GuyanaNRA for CFSC

Kaieteur News – Guyana National Rifle Association (GuyanaNRA) were yesterday boosted with a substantial donation from its long serving partner Industrial Safety Supplies Inc (ISSI), this donation will cushion the cost for their participation in the upcoming Caribbean Shooting championship.

Industrial Safety Supplies Executives handed over a handsome cheque to GNRA Secretary Ryan Sampson at the brief presentation ceremony held at the company’s Camp Street location, in support of the team of shooters as they prepare for the Caribbean Fullbore Shooting Championship in Antigua and Barbuda from 7-14 May.

The Caribbean Fullbore Shooting Championship is a short-range (300-500-600 yards) shooting event which will feature teams out of Canada, Jamaica, Barbados, Guyana and Antigua. Trinidad and Tobago as well as Bermuda have opt out of this year’s competition due to unpreparedness to compete.

According to the team’s captain Dylan Fields, “We expect to bring back the championship trophy as well as other individual trophies with the aim to making our partner’s and country proud.” The Guyana team comprises of Dylan Fields, Leo Romalho, Sherwin Felicien, Ryan Sampson, Mahendra Persaud, Peter Persaud, Roberto Tiwari and Ransford Goodluck.

Meanwhile, speaking at the presentation, Secretary of the GNRA Ryan Sampson, expressed his gratitude to ISSI, stating, “On behalf of the GNRA, we would like to thank you for this generous contribution, we’ve been partnering for a number of years and we are confident of a good performance at this year’s competition. We also look forward to your continued support.”