Industrial Safety Supplies Inc supports GuyanaNRA for CFSC

Latest update April 26th, 2023 12:59 AM
Apr 26, 2023 Sports
Kaieteur News – Guyana National Rifle Association (GuyanaNRA) were yesterday boosted with a substantial donation from its long serving partner Industrial Safety Supplies Inc (ISSI), this donation will cushion the cost for their participation in the upcoming Caribbean Shooting championship.
Industrial Safety Supplies Executives handed over a handsome cheque to GNRA Secretary Ryan Sampson at the brief presentation ceremony held at the company’s Camp Street location, in support of the team of shooters as they prepare for the Caribbean Fullbore Shooting Championship in Antigua and Barbuda from 7-14 May.
The Caribbean Fullbore Shooting Championship is a short-range (300-500-600 yards) shooting event which will feature teams out of Canada, Jamaica, Barbados, Guyana and Antigua. Trinidad and Tobago as well as Bermuda have opt out of this year’s competition due to unpreparedness to compete.
According to the team’s captain Dylan Fields, “We expect to bring back the championship trophy as well as other individual trophies with the aim to making our partner’s and country proud.” The Guyana team comprises of Dylan Fields, Leo Romalho, Sherwin Felicien, Ryan Sampson, Mahendra Persaud, Peter Persaud, Roberto Tiwari and Ransford Goodluck.
Meanwhile, speaking at the presentation, Secretary of the GNRA Ryan Sampson, expressed his gratitude to ISSI, stating, “On behalf of the GNRA, we would like to thank you for this generous contribution, we’ve been partnering for a number of years and we are confident of a good performance at this year’s competition. We also look forward to your continued support.”
Wholesale sellout to Exxon!
Apr 26, 2023Kaieteur News – Orealla Falcons male and female volleyball teams made sure that their travel from the Upper Corentyne River to the coast was not in vain. The two teams were unstoppable as they...
Apr 26, 2023
Apr 26, 2023
Apr 26, 2023
Apr 26, 2023
Apr 26, 2023
Kaieteur News – Lack of transparency is not a measure of corruption, just as how inequality is not a measure of poverty.... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – (The writer is Antigua and Barbuda’s Ambassador to the United States and the... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]