‘Guyana Shop Corner’ creates positive vibes nationally

– Consumers impressed with high quality local products

Kaieteur News – Thousands of Guyanese across the country now have access to more agro-processed commodities manufactured locally as the Guyana Marketing Corporation (GMC) collaborates with members of the business community to increase local consumption through awareness and accessibility.

In January 2023, the GMC intensified its efforts to establish more ‘Guyana Shop Corners’ at various supermarkets across the country to increase the accessibility of agro-processed commodities produced locally.

Since the commencement of the ‘Guyana Shop Corner’ initiative, a total of 43 supermarkets are on board to further expand the range of local agro-processed commodities offered to consumers within their communities.

As part of the initiative, the GMC provides all branded materials to be used for the ‘Guyana Shop Corner’ along with products locally produced at an affordable cost for participating supermarkets.

According to Mr. Richard Hanif, GMC’s Marketing Manager, the exercise has cascading benefits at all levels of the business cycle.

“Through greater awareness of our products produced locally, especially since many of these products are manufactured using internationally accepted guidelines from fresh ingredients grown locally under environmentally friendly conditions, our consuming public is guaranteed affordable, wholesome foods and other products which in some cases are creating a stir on both regional and international markets.”

Mr. Hanif noted that many emerging agro processors are embracing the initiative since it provides a pathway for market penetration locally through greater accessibility and awareness of their products and importantly economic empowerment for young entrepreneurs and women.

In an invited comment, Mr. Clarence Hinds, Proprietor of Kumaka Grocery, Kumaka Waterfront, Region 1 praised the ‘Guyana Shop Corner’ initiative and expressed satisfaction with regard to the affordability and excellent packaging of locally manufactured goods.

Meanwhile, ‘Uncle Junior’, an elder resident from White Water, Region 1, was pleasantly surprised at the extensive range of products manufactured from materials grown here in Guyana and lauded the ‘Guyana Shop Corner’ initiative as an excellent one.

Mrs. Wendy Sajon, Proprietor, Tru Value Supermarket, Yarrowkabra, Linden Soesdyke Highway, remarked that not only is the initiative making local products more accessible but it also helps the business community in timely sourcing and restocking these products through the GMC.

In Region 9, Mrs. Khan of Savannah Inn Supermarket, located in Central Lethem, remarked that she is a strong advocate for local content and is extremely excited and pleased to have such a wide variety of local products in her supermarket.