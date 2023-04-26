Latest update April 26th, 2023 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Guyana Mixed Martial Arts Karate Association team for US event next month

Apr 26, 2023 Sports

Kaieteur News – The Guyana Mixed Martial Arts Karate Association (GMMAKA) One Guyana Team has began making swift preparation for the North American Federation of Martial Arts tournament on the 26th and 27th of May, 2023.

The team stood their ground with the representation of 10 team members to participate in this upcoming international event. The President of the GMMAKA Team is fully confident and assures that his team members will excel and make Guyana proud once again since this is the third time the team is participating in this spectacular event in the United States of America. Master Ramnarine is humbly requesting financial sponsorship to have himself and his team participated in the event, which their dream is to be deemed successful.

The Guyana Mixed Martial Arts Karate Association One Guyana Team are in preparation mode.

The Guyana Mixed Martial Arts Karate Association One Guyana Team are in preparation mode.

For more information on sponsorship towards the team feel free to send WhatsApp/Message to 698-6727, 681-1701, 689-9288 or 698-7456.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Listen to the Glenn Lall Show

What You Need to Know Today:

Wholesale sellout to Exxon!

The Blunt of the Day

Sports

Orealla Falcons male and female teams win Volleyball tournament over the weekend in Berbice

Orealla Falcons male and female teams win Volleyball tournament over...

Apr 26, 2023

Kaieteur News – Orealla Falcons male and female volleyball teams made sure that their travel from the Upper Corentyne River to the coast was not in vain. The two teams were unstoppable as they...
Read More
Industrial Safety Supplies Inc supports GuyanaNRA for CFSC

Industrial Safety Supplies Inc supports GuyanaNRA...

Apr 26, 2023

Guyana Mixed Martial Arts Karate Association team for US event next month

Guyana Mixed Martial Arts Karate Association team...

Apr 26, 2023

Prime Minister’s Dominoes competition to commence on Sunday at Linden

Prime Minister’s Dominoes competition to...

Apr 26, 2023

Nandu, 9th Guyanese to get Headley-Weekes Tri-Series call-up

Nandu, 9th Guyanese to get Headley-Weekes...

Apr 26, 2023

Persaud, Mohamed, Ramnarine lead Wakenaam Rhinos to victory

Persaud, Mohamed, Ramnarine lead Wakenaam Rhinos...

Apr 26, 2023

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]