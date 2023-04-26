Guyana Mixed Martial Arts Karate Association team for US event next month

Latest update April 26th, 2023 12:59 AM
Apr 26, 2023 Sports
Kaieteur News – The Guyana Mixed Martial Arts Karate Association (GMMAKA) One Guyana Team has began making swift preparation for the North American Federation of Martial Arts tournament on the 26th and 27th of May, 2023.
The team stood their ground with the representation of 10 team members to participate in this upcoming international event. The President of the GMMAKA Team is fully confident and assures that his team members will excel and make Guyana proud once again since this is the third time the team is participating in this spectacular event in the United States of America. Master Ramnarine is humbly requesting financial sponsorship to have himself and his team participated in the event, which their dream is to be deemed successful.
For more information on sponsorship towards the team feel free to send WhatsApp/Message to 698-6727, 681-1701, 689-9288 or 698-7456.
