GRA’s case against Ramps Logistics dismissed

Kaieteur News – The Georgetown Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday dismissed all charges brought against Ramps Logistics Guyana Inc. by the Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA).

The matter was heard by Magistrate Dylon Bess. The GRA, which brought the case against the company on October 5, 2022, had called four witnesses to testify during the two-day trial and Magistrate Bess ruled that Ramps had no case to answer to and dismissed all charges against the company.

In a statement following the matter, Ramps Logistics said “We are grateful for the support from our lawyers, Pratesh Satram and Mahendra Satram of Satram & Satram and Attorney Nigel Hughes of the Law Office of Hughes, Fields & Stoby, who led our defence in this matter. We also sincerely thank our team members and other stakeholders who have stood by us throughout this unfortunate incident.”

The company noted that it remains committed to working closely with the GRA and all other agencies to ensure all processes are transparent and within the realm of the law.

“We aim to continue to positively contribute towards Guyana’s growth and development in the energy and non-energy sectors,” the statement added.

Last October, the Law Enforcement and Investigations Division (LEID) of the Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA) instituted 10 charges in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court against Ramps Logistics for false declarations.

The Departments’ investigations determined, among others, that during the period of 2021 to 2022, Ramps made several untrue declarations to the revenue authority. The Revenue Authority said the move to the courts is in keeping with its mandate to ensure there is a ‘level playing field’ for legitimate businesses and the collection of revenue.

The GRA also called for individuals/companies involved in any such illicit activities to cease and desist there from and bring their businesses into compliance with the nation’s Tax, Trade and Border laws.

The Authority’s records also revealed that the Law Enforcement and Investigation Division was probing Ramps Logistics Guyana for allegedly abusing blanket tax waivers granted for the importation of goods to be used by Stabroek Block operator, Esso Exploration and Production Guyana Limited (EEPGL), and its subcontractors.

A report by the division cited a case on December 13, 2019, when it checked a shipment of goods consigned to EEPGL and Ramps Logistics Incorporated was listed as the declarant.

The LEID report said, “The said declaration was deemed false since the quantity of the goods declared was inconsistent with the information stated on the invoice. The said act constituted a breach of Sections 217 (1) (a) and 219 of the Customs Act, Chapter 82:01, respectively.”

In the said matter, the Commissioner General (Godfrey Statia) in accordance with Section 271 of the Customs Act, Chapter 82:01, invoked his discretionary power and waived the proposed compensation of $500,000 for the acts committed.”