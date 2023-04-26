Gold miner remanded for 2018 murder of his brother

Latest update April 26th, 2023 12:59 AM
Apr 26, 2023 Court Stories, Features / Columnists, News
Kaieteur News – Thirty-three-year-old Gordon Henry, a gold miner of Falls Top Village, North West District (NWD) was on Tuesday remanded to prison for the 2018 murder of his brother.
Last Thursday, the gold miner was apprehended during a raid exercise at Five Star Landing, NWD.
From the Port Kaituma Police Station, the murder accused appeared virtually before Magistrate Dylon Bess at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts.
He was not required to plead to the indictable charge and he was remanded to prison. The matter was then adjourned to June 6, 2023.
Gordon was on the run after the May 5, 2018 murder of his brother Clinton Henry, a 34-year-old gold miner.
According to reports, the brothers were imbibing at Yambay, Eclipse Falls Top, NWD, in front of their parents’ home. However, a while later when Clinton’s wife went to check on the brothers, she found her husband lying on the ground with a stab wound to his head.
The Guyana Police Force (GPF) reported that at 04:30 hours on April 20, ranks from the Port Kaituma Police Station acted on information received and went to Five Star Landing, NWD, where they searched the shop of a 24-year-old female for arms, ammunition and narcotics.
However, while the ranks did not find anything illegal, they saw Gordon and apprehended him.
The Police reported that the murder suspect was told of the offence committed, cautioned and he responded, “Da man wudda kill me if I didn’t kill he.”
Gordon was then escorted to the Port Kaituma Police Station, where he was placed into custody as the investigation continues.
