Latest update April 26th, 2023 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Gold miner remanded for 2018 murder of his brother

Apr 26, 2023 Court Stories, Features / Columnists, News

Kaieteur News – Thirty-three-year-old Gordon Henry, a gold miner of Falls Top Village, North West District (NWD) was on Tuesday remanded to prison for the 2018 murder of his brother.

Remanded: Gordon Henry

Remanded: Gordon Henry

Last Thursday, the gold miner was apprehended during a raid exercise at Five Star Landing, NWD.

From the Port Kaituma Police Station, the murder accused appeared virtually before Magistrate Dylon Bess at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts.

He was not required to plead to the indictable charge and he was remanded to prison. The matter was then adjourned to June 6, 2023.

Gordon was on the run after the May 5, 2018 murder of his brother Clinton Henry, a 34-year-old gold miner.

According to reports, the brothers were imbibing at Yambay, Eclipse Falls Top, NWD, in front of their parents’ home. However, a while later when Clinton’s wife went to check on the brothers, she found her husband lying on the ground with a stab wound to his head.

The Guyana Police Force (GPF) reported that at 04:30 hours on April 20, ranks from the Port Kaituma Police Station acted on information received and went to Five Star Landing, NWD, where they searched the shop of a 24-year-old female for arms, ammunition and narcotics.

However, while the ranks did not find anything illegal, they saw Gordon and apprehended him.

The Police reported that the murder suspect was told of the offence committed, cautioned and he responded, “Da man wudda kill me if I didn’t kill he.”

Gordon was then escorted to the Port Kaituma Police Station, where he was placed into custody as the investigation continues.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Listen to the Glenn Lall Show

What You Need to Know Today:

Wholesale sellout to Exxon!

The Blunt of the Day

Sports

Orealla Falcons male and female teams win Volleyball tournament over the weekend in Berbice

Orealla Falcons male and female teams win Volleyball tournament over...

Apr 26, 2023

Kaieteur News – Orealla Falcons male and female volleyball teams made sure that their travel from the Upper Corentyne River to the coast was not in vain. The two teams were unstoppable as they...
Read More
Industrial Safety Supplies Inc supports GuyanaNRA for CFSC

Industrial Safety Supplies Inc supports GuyanaNRA...

Apr 26, 2023

Guyana Mixed Martial Arts Karate Association team for US event next month

Guyana Mixed Martial Arts Karate Association team...

Apr 26, 2023

Prime Minister’s Dominoes competition to commence on Sunday at Linden

Prime Minister’s Dominoes competition to...

Apr 26, 2023

Nandu, 9th Guyanese to get Headley-Weekes Tri-Series call-up

Nandu, 9th Guyanese to get Headley-Weekes...

Apr 26, 2023

Persaud, Mohamed, Ramnarine lead Wakenaam Rhinos to victory

Persaud, Mohamed, Ramnarine lead Wakenaam Rhinos...

Apr 26, 2023

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]