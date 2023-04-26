Latest update April 26th, 2023 12:59 AM

Five consultancy firms vying to supervise construction works at 4 secondary schools

Apr 26, 2023 News

Kaieteur News – Five consultancy firms are vying to supervise construction and rehabilitative works at four secondary schools. This was revealed at the opening of tenders this week at the National Procurement and Tender Board Administration (NPTAB).

The Ministry of Education, the procuring entity, is seeking design and supervision services for the construction of a dormitory and rehabilitation of the existing dormitory at President’s College.

The ministry is also seeking a consultant to supervise the extension of a school building, construction of a dormitory and teachers’ quarters at Aishalton Village, and to supervise the construction of brand new secondary schools at Kopinang, Region Eight and Jawalla villages, Region Seven.

The consultants who have submitted bids are Sizwe Jackson Consultancy; GR Engineering Company, Caribbean Engineering & Management Consultancy Inc.; CB & Associates Inc.; and Origin Investment.

As reported, the ministry is planning to construct several new secondary schools across the country having received some $12 billion from the national budget to improve infrastructure in the education sector.

Below are the companies and their bids:

Ministry of Education

Design and supervision services for the construction of a dormitory to house 200 pupils and rehabilitation to the existing dormitory at President’s College, Region Four.

Supervision services for the extension of a school building/ complex and construction of a dormitory to house 350 students in classroom, 350 pupils in the dormitory and 10 teacher in teaching quarters/ houses at Aishalton, Region Nine.

Supervision services for construction of a modern school building/ complex and a dormitory to house 500 students in classroom, 400 pupils in the dormitory and 40 teachers in Teachers quarters/ houses at Kopinang, Region Eight.

Supervision services for construction of a modern school building/ complex and a dormitory to house 500 students in classroom, 400 pupils in the dormitory and 40 teachers in Teachers quarters/ houses at Jawalla, Region Seven.

Ministry of Health

Supply and delivery of emergency pharmaceutical supplies.

Chamber of the Director of Public Prosecution

Sale of one 2012 Nissan Pathfinder.

Guyana Power and Light (GPL)

Procurement of three motor vehicles- 4×4 double cab pick ups.

National Communication Network

Supply of broadcast network and production components 2023.

Guyana Defence Force

Repairs of Other Ranks Mess Hall at Base Camp Stephenson.

Repairs to Narine’s Building

Repairs to Service Building and Guardroom Base Camp Stephenson.

Repairs to Officers Mess Hall, Base Camp Stephenson.

Ministry of Amerindian Affairs

Supply and delivery of three reconditioned Model M trucks.

Construction of 120ft timber revetment at Princess Street, Werk-en-Rust.

